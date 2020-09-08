Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

One of boxing’s overlooked fighters is now a champion.

On Sunday evening, Yordenis Ugas captured a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in a fight that he pretty much controlled throughout.

And with the win, which was the main event of a FOX PBC Fight Night (and FOX Deportes) from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Ugas is now the WBA welterweight champion of the world.

Ugas was a decorated amateur in Cuba and he is finally coming into his own as a professional.

“I set a goal when I was a child back in Cuba to become a world champion and I accomplished that goal tonight,” said Ugas. “I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me along the way. Ramos was a very tough opponent and I knew it was not going to be easy, but I wasn’t going to let this opportunity slip away.”

Ugas tool charge early, catching Ramos with his jab as he pleased. It was obvious that Ugas was simply a superior fighter as far as boxing abilities went, compared to Ramos, who is very rugged and determined.

Ugas out landed Ramos at 2-1 ratio, and only appeared to be in trouble himself

in round three, when Ramos landed a left hook at the end of an exchange that appeared to buckle Yordenis.

Ramos was also able to stun Ugas late into round 12, but the newly-crowned champion was able to make it to the final bell to claim a split decision victory. A score of 117-111 for Ramos, was overruled by two cards of 115-113 for Ugas.

What now for Ugas?

“I came into this fight in the best shape of my life and it showed,” said Ugas. “Now that I’m a world champion, I want all the big names in the welterweight division.”

And there certainly are a lot of big names in the welterweight division who are signed with premier Boxing Champions, the outfit representing Ugas.

In November, IBF/WBC Welterweight champion Errol Spence will fight former champion Danny Garcia in a pay-per-view fight on FOX. And the winner of that fight would surely make an excellent opponent for Ugas.

There is also Shawn Porter, who narrowly defeated Ugas in March of last year. There were even several people crying robbery in that fight, as they feel the wrong man was declared the victor. A rematch would certainly give each man a chance to right whatever wrong they felt happened.

But what about Keith Thurman? The former WBA champion has yet to fight since suffering his first defeat a Manny Pacquiao last summer. But him versus Ugas would certainly be fireworks and a great tactical battle.

Thurman is probably underrated a bit, dating back to his inactivity before the Pacquiao fight. He can box and punch, and would be a real threat to Ugas. Let’s hope we can see it.