TwitterFacebook

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

8 September 2020
keith-thurman-vs-bundu-ed-mulholland-gbpgetty
Amir Khan would have little chance of competing effectively against the likes of Keith Thurman
Write For Us
C Johnson

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

KO Boxing Forum

One of boxing’s overlooked fighters is now a champion.

On Sunday evening, Yordenis Ugas captured a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in a fight that he pretty much controlled throughout.

And with the win, which was the main event of a FOX PBC Fight Night (and FOX Deportes) from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Ugas is now the WBA welterweight champion of the world.

See Also

Ugas was a decorated amateur in Cuba and he is finally coming into his own as a professional.

“I set a goal when I was a child back in Cuba to become a world champion and I accomplished that goal tonight,” said Ugas. “I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me along the way. Ramos was a very tough opponent and I knew it was not going to be easy, but I wasn’t going to let this opportunity slip away.”

Ugas tool charge early, catching Ramos with his jab as he pleased. It was obvious that Ugas was simply a superior fighter as far as boxing abilities went, compared to Ramos, who is very rugged and determined.

Ugas out landed Ramos at 2-1 ratio, and only appeared to be in trouble himself

in round three, when Ramos landed a left hook at the end of an exchange that appeared to buckle Yordenis.

Ramos was also able to stun Ugas late into round 12, but the newly-crowned champion was able to make it to the final bell to claim a split decision victory. A score of 117-111 for Ramos, was overruled by two cards of 115-113 for Ugas.

What now for Ugas?

“I came into this fight in the best shape of my life and it showed,” said Ugas. “Now that I’m a world champion, I want all the big names in the welterweight division.”

And there certainly are a lot of big names in the welterweight division who are signed with premier Boxing Champions, the outfit representing Ugas.

In November, IBF/WBC Welterweight champion Errol Spence will fight former champion Danny Garcia in a pay-per-view fight on FOX. And the winner of that fight would surely make an excellent opponent for Ugas.

There is also Shawn Porter, who narrowly defeated Ugas in March of last year. There were even several people crying robbery in that fight, as they feel the wrong man was declared the victor. A rematch would certainly give each man a chance to right whatever wrong they felt happened.

But what about Keith Thurman? The former WBA champion has yet to fight since suffering his first defeat a Manny Pacquiao last summer. But him versus Ugas would certainly be fireworks and a great tactical battle.

Thurman is probably underrated a bit, dating back to his inactivity before the Pacquiao fight. He can box and punch, and would be a real threat to Ugas. Let’s hope we can see it.

Read more articles about: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver vs Oleksandr Usyk for inaugural belt

Tony Bellew calls for super cruiserweight division, wants Deontay Wilver…

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Canelo Alvarez unlikely to fight in 2020

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

Yordenis Ugas turns back the challenge of Abel Ramos

TOP STORIES

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

Is Kell Brook a threat to Terence Crawford?

The merry go round in boxing continues, as all of the champions and top fighters continue to prepare for scheduled fights or look for a next opponent. For WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, he appears to be inching closer to a live date w…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make…

Is Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas the fight to make next?

One of boxing’s overlooked fighters is now a champion. On Sunday evening, Yordenis Ugas captured a split-decision victory over Abel Ramos in a fight that he pretty much controlled throughout. And with the win, which was the main event of a FOX …

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

7 American Olympic Gold Medallists who also won world titles

Many world champions have enjoyed their success off the back of solid amateur careers. Here are seven American boxers who won world titles as professionals, plus Olympic gold medals. Sugar Ray Leonard Campaigning as a top-quality professional, Suga…

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of…

Anthony Joshua believes Tyson Fury is near the end of his career

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has questioned why it took so long for Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) to win a world title, suggesting the reigning WBC heavyweight champion is nearing the end of his career. Fury, now 32, had his firs…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October…

Bruno Tarimo vs Paul Fleming in the works for October in Australia

Plans are underway to match IBF number 13 ranked super featherweight Bruno ‘The Tanzanian Terminator’ Tarimo 25-2-1 (5) with undefeated Australian Olympian Paul Fleming 26-0 (17) in October in Australia. The 25-year-old Tarimo, who fights out of A…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November…

Luke Campbell issues warning to Ryan Garcia ahead of November clash

Two-time world title challenger Luke Campbell 20-3 (16) has promised to stop Ryan ‘Kingry’ Garcia 20-0 (17) if the fight between the duo can be made later this year. Contracts are yet to be signed but the fight is expected to take place at a venue…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US