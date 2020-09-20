Francis Chua targets Kambosos, Ng & Mackenzie Trilogy

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The “Removalist” Francis Chua (7-1-1) boasts an excellent record of 7 wins from 8 fights, his lone loss being a highly controversial points decision to top-flight Australian boxer Kye MacKenzie. Chua had previously upset MacKenzie’s tilt at a world title shot against Vasyl Lomachenko when he beat the WBO #2 in front of a 40,000 crowd as the undercard to a Jeff Horn bout in Brisbane. That November 2018’s clash with Kye Mackenzie was the Australasian “Upset of the Year”

Chua is guided by Oceania Manager of the year Tony Tolj who opens up about his lightweight charge.

“Chua is an old school fighter, anyone, anywhere, anytime. If I told him tomorrow to fight Tyson Fury, he would say get me on a plane. Once in the ring hes like an unchained animal and that’s why he’s the most feared lightweight in the Southern hemisphere.”

Prior to the global pandemic, Francis Chua agreed to terms with the Vietnamese based promotional group Victory 8 to fight Vietnamese legend Nguyen Van Hai. The fight was set to take place in Manila on May 9 for the prestigious WBC Australasia lightweight title.

“For sure, I was coming to win and I expected to win, I believe I’m an old school type Gatti Ward type fighter. I will always give the fans a great show but with the coronavirus, it was not meant to be,” said Chua.

Now Chua sets his sights on the domestic scene.

“Jacob NG is an up and coming boxer who is WBO & IBF World rated, both our camps have been in loose discussions previously but now is the time to make it happen”.

“There is also local West Aussie Brandon Ogilvie, that would be another great local match up. That could headline Dragon Fire Boxing’s Thunderdome series”.

“Then there’s George Kambosos Jr. who is supposed to be fighting Lee Selby in an IBF Eliminator, that is a fight I would love to have. I was offered by my manager the Big Boss Man, Tony Tolj a fight with George at the MGM Grand in Vegas on a Pacquiao undercard.

Now that is things that you dream about growing up. However, my manager really cares for me as a person and said Francis I know you have some of your close family that is terminally ill, you need to spend time with them. And it was the right decision as my head was all over the shop”.

“Kye (MacKenzie) and I are 1 win each “on paper” but everyone who saw the second fight knows who really won that fight so a trilogy to even up the score with all the regional belts would make sense. I’m up for fighting anyone, anywhere, anytime.

“If the Mackenzie fight doesn’t happen, I’ve got plenty of options and I’m grateful to my management for getting me the right opportunities and Tony’s exactly when we should roll the dice, that’s why he’s the man.

“There are always the Thunderdome events in Perth and I want to continue to build my experience and look to win titles by taking on the best. That is what I really want going forward and I know that if I stay solid in the gym, I will get there when the time is right. All I want to do is make my family, friends, and country proud, The Removalist is here to take out all the lightweights!!”