Al Bernstein Unplugged Features Teofimo Lopez

9 October 2020
albernstein
IBF Lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez joins Hall of Fame boxing broadcaster Al Bernstein on the current episode of his show/podcast Al Bernstein Unplugged.

Lopez, who will be fighting Vasyl Lomachenko on October 17, is sometimes described as “brash and outspoken, but in this interview he was also thoughtful and introspective in discussing his journey through boxing and life. He recounted how “things were overwhelming at times. I had to learn to be like water and to go with it. Getting through it made me stronger.” He also talked about how he and his father, Teofimo Sr. navigate through being both father and son and trainer and fighter. Lopez said he has become more outspoken in their training with his own views and that his father has been receptive.

Lopez calls his fight with Lomachenko “historical” and points out that the two have many similarities such as the same number of pro fights and fathers who trained them both for her career. He is confident in the fight because he said, “Not everyone really knows this, but I love fighting southpaws. My right hand is there all day. It’s like the lottery. That punch will be a main attribute in me winning this fight.”

Al Bernstein Unplugged is available on Youtube and on all major podcast platforms such as IHeart, Spotify, Google and Apple. Trip Mitchell is Al’s co-host.

Here are the links to the show: Youtube (video): https://youtu.be/NS5pf2uymg0

Apple: (audio): https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/episode-26-teofimo-lopez/id1508419419?i=1000494158449

The television version of this show will run on seven different TV networks in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean during the span of October 12-17. These networks include the Fight Network, Eleven Sports and You Too America.

 

 

 

