TwitterFacebook

Dave Allen and Christian Hammer collide Oct 31st

9 October 2020
unnamed (1)
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Fan favourite Dave Allen returns to action against Christian Hammer live on Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN, Saturday 31st October.

The 28 year old Conisbrough Heavyweight scored an early KO over Dorian Darch on his first outing of the year back in February, which followed a topsy-turvy 2019 with victory over Lucas Browne but defeat to David Price.

“I’m really happy to fight Christian Hammer,” said Allen. “He’s highly ranked and is a tough, strong man. A win here puts me back to fringe World level. He’s got a win over David Price so that would half put my defeat to bed.”

See Also

‘The White Rhino’ has been sparring Oleksandr Usyk in Kiev for the past two weeks and believes the experience will stand in him good stead as he links back up with trainer Jamie Moore for their first fight together.

“Sparring Usyk has taken me to another level. He’s one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. I’ve picked up so much from him and it’s given me the confidence that I will need to get through ten rounds with Hammer.”

“I am very much looking forward to this fight, I love to box in the UK. I fondly remember the victory over David Price,” said Hammer. “That is exactly where I will continue against Allen. Once I beat Allen the big fights will come my way. I appreciate this opportunity and I will not be defeated.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn added: “This is a great fight for Dave, and absolute sink or swim time. Hammer has shown the highest of levels consistently and both fighters are looking at this opportunity as springboard to major fights. I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen or who is going to win, there’s only one way to find out!”

Allen vs Hammer joins Selby vs Kambosos Jr, McCarthy vs Laggoune and Timlin vs Skelly on the huge Usyk vs Chisora card, Saturday 31st October 2020.

Read more articles about:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in once

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia in Texas on Dec 5

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia…

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against Ruben Villa

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as he seeks pound-for-pound status

Leo Santa Cruz expects tough fight from Tank Davis as…

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Liam Williams wants Demetrius Andrade after Andrew Robinson fight

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

Gervonta Davis promises early knockout of Leo Santa Cruz

TOP STORIES

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson…

Liam Williams lining up Demetrius Andrade after destroying Andrew Robinson in once

British middleweight champion Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) defended his title for the second time with a first-round body shot knockout of Andrew ‘D’Animal’ Robinson 24-4-1 (7) at the BT Sport Studio in London on Saturday night. William…

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Emanuel Navarrete wants Josh Warrington after Ruben Villa win

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 33-1 (28) is looking for a unification bout after claiming the vacant WBO featherweight title against Ruben ‘RV4’ Villa 18-1 (5) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada …

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down…

Joshua Buatsi says he would KO Sergey Kovalev, breaks down Joshua-Fury fight

Undefeated light heavyweight prospect Joshua Buatsi 13-0 (11) believes he would knockout former 175-pound champion Sergey Kovalev 34-4-1 (29) if given the chance. The 27-year-old Londoner by way of Accra, Ghana, defeated previously undefeated Croa…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl…

Jamel Herring given green light to defend title against Carl Frampton

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 22-2 (10) has been given the green light to face Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 28-2 (16). The WBO has sanctioned the fight on the condition that the winner faces undefeated mandatory contende…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia…

Errol Spence Jr to defend unified championship against Danny Garcia in Texas on Dec 5

Unified welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 26-0 (21) will face former two-division champion Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia 36-2 (21) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on December 5. The fight was originally scheduled for November 21 at …

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against…

Emanuel Navarrete believes the extra weight will help him against Ruben Villa

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete 31-1 (27) believes the featherweight division is better suited to his growing body. The 25-year-old Mexican, who stands at 5-foot-7, will meet undefeated former amateur star Ruben …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US