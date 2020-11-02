TwitterFacebook

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

2 November 2020
Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora. Photo credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Oleksandr Usyk would struggle against WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Sky Sports pundit Carl Froch.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw scored a unanimous decision win over Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena on Saturday night to consolidate his position as the mandatory contender for Joshua’s WBO belt.

The undefeated Usyk 18-0 (13) wants to face Joshua 23-1 (21) in his next bout, but Froch has warned he needs to be careful what he wishes for.

See Also

“The pace and pressure from Joshua, and the combination punches. I think Usyk would struggle,” Froch told Sky Sports.

“An even bigger, heavier, more solid, fresher heavyweight like AJ – and he lands more effective shots on the target. I don’t know if that’s answered the questions for me. I’m not putting him up there with the top three heavyweights in the world.”

Johnny Nelson added that the former undisputed cruiserweight champion is not unbeatable.

“Would I put my house on it that he’s going to be the heir apparent? No, I wouldn’t, and I saw that [against Chisora]. He’s beatable,” he said.

But Froch’s old rival George Groves sees WBC champion Tyson Fury as a tougher test for Usyk than Joshua.

“You can put him in there with anyone but whether he’s going to be big enough to deal with Tyson Fury, I’m not sure,” Groves told After the Bell.

“With Usyk’s style, for his size, he will struggle a touch in the heavyweight division because he needs the guys in front to settle so that he can acclimatise to his timing.

“He likes guys to punch at him and sometimes in the heavyweight division that doesn’t happen.

“His weight is on the front foot a lot of the time and he likes to slip, take angles and then counter off his opponent’s angles.

“Joshua is a completely different fighter to Fury; much more muscular and a ferocious puncher but he likes to box with his hands high and someone like Usyk might be able to pull that apart and force Joshua to throw punches he doesn’t want to.

“Against Alexander Povetkin, Joshua was punching down and Povetkin could create the angles and he caused him some problems and Usyk is a sharper, faster and fresher version of Povetkin.

“If you put Usyk in with someone like Fury, I don’t see how Fury lets him get into the fight in that way.

“He’s so big and he has a good repertoire of shots and he can change stances; even when he doesn’t get the fundamentals right, he’s so big he gets away with it.

“I can’t see how Usyk’s style can be particularly effective against him.”

Joshua is scheduled to face IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. If successful, he is expected to head into a two-fight series with Fury in 2021.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with both fighters, insists Joshua is not avoiding Usyk.

“AJ wants to fight Usyk. It’s all business, money is important to them but Usyk wants a heavyweight world title,” he said.

“If we can’t make the Fury fight and AJ beats Pulev, he is fighting Usyk one million percent.”

Joshua has previously said he has kept a close eye on Usyk anticipating a fight at some stage in the future.

“I know to sit down on my feet and hurt someone,” he said.

“You’ve got to let them know that you’re there because all that pitty-patty stuff after 12 rounds? Sometimes people don’t respect that type of power.

“He uses his feet very well, and positions his hands well. You can’t hit him because his feet move so well. If you do manage to catch him, [the punches] are brushing off the gloves.

“What I’d do, as I have done already, is study him – from his footwork, his hand positioning, to his openings.

“Then I’d go to former people who have faced him and find out information on how to defeat him.”

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in Las Vegas debut

Naoya Inoue impresses with seventh-round knockout of Jason Moloney in…

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout of Juan Heraldez

Regis Prograis wants Josh Taylor rematch after third round knockout…

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of Ryan Karl

Mario Barrios wants Regis Prograis next after sixth-round knockout of…

TOP STORIES

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua,…

Carl Froch says Oleksandr Usyk would struggle with Anthony Joshua, but George Groves disagrees

Oleksandr Usyk would struggle against WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, according to Sky Sports pundit Carl Froch. The 33-year-old Ukrainian southpaw scored a unanimous decision win over Dereck Chisora at Wembley Arena on Satur…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring…

George Kambosos Jr calls out Teofimo Lopez, wants to bring fight to Australia

Lightweight contender George ‘Ferocious’ Kambosos Jr 19-0 (10) has called out newly crowned unified champion Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 16-0 (12) and wants the fight to take place in his native Australia. The 27-year-old Sydneysider was impressiv…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on…

Lawrence Okolie to face Krzysztof Glowacki for world title on Joshua-Pulev undercard

British cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie 14-0 (11) will get his first chance to fight for a world title when he meets Krzysztof Glowacki 31-2 (19) for the vacant WBO belt at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. The fight will be the main support bo…

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

How big was Gervonta Davis’ KO of Leo Santa Cruz?

Gervonta “Tank” Davis once again delivered inside of the ring, this time against four-division world champion Leo Santa Cruz. After a competitive first half of the fight, Davis landed a brutal uppercut in round six to end things. In the most hi…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin…

After big performances from Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney now looks to impress

For WBC lightweight world champion Devin "The Dream" Haney (24-0, 15 KOs), he will be returning to the ring this coming weekend, November 7, 2020. The opponent will be former 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa (30…

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

Devin Haney wants to become boxing's first billionaire

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) is ready and raring to go ahead of his 12-round fight against former Olympic Gold Medallist and two-time world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-3 (18) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino i…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US