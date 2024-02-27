Yokasta Valle: The Undisputed Journey

Unified WBO and IBF Strawweight World Champion Yokasta Valle, is officially in training camp under the tutelage of Coach Gloria Alvarado at Freddie Roach’s legendary Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, CA. Valle will be facing Unified WBC and WBA World Champion Seniesa Estrada to become Undisputed Champion on March 29th at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ and LIVE on ESPN network. It hasn’t been an easy road for Champion Yokasta Valle. She’s faced the toughest challenges to get to this point in her career. Challenges inside and outside the ring. She is convinced this is her time and she will become Undisputed on March 29th!

Quotes from Yokasta Valle:

“I have adapted very well to this camp. I am used to the rain in Costa Rica, so I feel good doing 10 rounds of sparring in such a short time. My team and I are creating plans A, B, C, and all the way to Z, to conquer this fight.”

“I’m sure Seniesa isn’t aware of how hungry I am and she thinks this fight is going to be easy. My hard work will show the moment Seniesa steps into the ring and realizes she was wrong.”

“I’m training alongside great Champions and hungry prospects. I’m training like I have no other option but to win. I’m determined to show the world that dreams happen, if you work hard for them, and believe me, I’m putting in the work!”

“I’m Costa Rican, but not only am I feeling the love and support from my country, I’m feeling the support from everyone, Mexico, USA, Japan, Spain, UK, Central America, South America, so many countries. I’m humbled to feel their support.”