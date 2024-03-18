Jason Moloney takes the show on the road, set to defend world title against Yoshiki Takei in Japan on May 6

WBC bantamweight champion Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 27-2 (19) will make the second defence of his title when he takes on former kickboxer Yoshiki Takei 8-0 (8) at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on May 6.

The bout will be part of the blockbuster card headlined by the undisputed super bantamweight title championship clash between Ring Magazine champion Naoya Inoue 26-0 (23) and Luis Nery 35-1 (27).

Also on the card Takuma Inoue 19-1 (5) will make the second defense of his WBA 118-pound title against Sho Ishida 34-3 (17), while newly crowned WBA flyweight titleholder Seigo Yuri Akui 19-2-1 (11) will put his belt on the line against Taku Kuwahara 13-1 (8).

Australian Moloney, 33, was expected to box on the undercard of the vacant IBF lightweight title fight between countryman George Kambosos Jr (21-2, 10KOs) and Ukrainian southpaw Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-3, 11KOs) at RAC Stadium in Perth, Western Australia on May 12.

But the Japan offer proved to be too good to refuse.

“It came a little bit from left of field,” Moloney said to The Ring. “Obviously I had my last fight in January and I was pretty sure even at that stage that a win there would place me on the Kambosos-Lomachenko undercard in Australia, which I was pretty excited about, to be honest.

“I wanted to have my world title defence in my home country, which would have been nice, especially on a big show like that. That was all pretty well locked in, but my manager Tony Tolj and trainer Angelo Hyder got the call up with the opportunity to fight in Japan.

“It was pretty hard decision to make. I was pretty excited to be fighting in Australia, but I’ve always wanted to fight in Japan as well. It’s always been a bit of a goal of mine.

“I did a training camp in Japan last year in January and I loved my time over there. I think they’re a great fighting country with a great culture, really humble warriors. I’ve always watched a lot of the Japanese fighters and have always admired their style and their humble approach.”

Moloney claimed the vacant WBO 118-pound belt with s majority decision victory over Vincent Astrolabio 19-4 (14) in May last year.

He made his maiden title defence against teak-tough Saul ‘The Beast’ Sanchez 20-3 (12) on the undercard of the WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev 20-0 (20) and Callum Smith 29-2 (21) in Quebec City, Canada on January 13.

Moloney claimed another majority decision win, but not before suffering a cut over his right eye from an accidental clash of heads in the third round of their Fight of the Year contender.

“The Sanchez fight proved I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win and I can adapt to different styles. I’m not just a one-trick pony,” said Moloney.

“It was definitely the sorest I’ve ever pulled up from a fight. I felt like I’d been hit by a truck. It took me a good week or two to come good, but that’s what comes with the territory of fighting a fight like that.

“But there was nothing serious, it was just bruises and a bit of a sore head. I healed up alright. Obviously a few stiches in the eye and things like that, but nothing serious anyway. I’ve healed up fine now and I got back in the gym straight away and was getting ready for the next one.”

With boxing booming in Japan right now, Moloney can see himself having a few more fights in the Land of the Rising Sun before his career is over.

“Who knows, I might end up having a few fights in Japan and having a few fights over there after this one for the next few years,” he said.

“But first things first, I’ve got to make sure I go over there and do the job on Takei.”