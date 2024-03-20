Jaime Munguia deserves his world title shot, says Canelo Alvarez

Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 60-2-2 (39) says compatriot Jaime Munguia 43-0 (34) has earnt the right to challenge him for his WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine world championships.

Alvarez, 33, will meet the 27-year-old former WBO champion at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4.

In his last two fights Munguia engaged in an entertaining 12-round war with Sergiy Derevyanchenko last June and scored a ninth-round knockout of John Ryder in January. Ryder went the distance with Alvarez in a losing effort last May.

“I said I wouldn’t fight against a Mexican fighter but someone respectful like Munguia, who earned his chance, fight after fight – it’s something that I’m glad we were able to make happen,” Alvarez said.

“I hope that everybody can see that this is going to be great for everyone involved, and for Mexico in particular.

“Munguia is a disciplined guy. He really hits hard. He can be a power puncher, and I like the challenges. I want to go after hungry [fighters] like Munguia who want to give their all inside the ring and give the fans the show that they deserve.

“I am really proud of what is going to be an amazing week and full of Mexican pride. Full of fans out in the streets, showing their pride and being able to drape the flag all over and show the world what kind of party the Mexicans can throw. Both inside and outside of the ring it’s going to be amazing and I can’t wait.

“The fans are going to be the greatest winners on May 4 and we invite you all to enjoy what’s going to be a great party and a great source of Mexican pride for everybody.

“It’s a great source of pride for me because it’s Mexican all over and I’ve pride in Jaime Munguia to come all the way that he has and I’m proud the country is being featured the way that it is.”

Alvarez had previously said he would not face a fellow Mexican, comments that were largely seen as a rebuff to the undefeated David Benavidez, who has been unsuccessfully chasing a fight with him for years.

Guadalajara’s Alvarez drew a contrast between Mexican-American Benavidez and Munguia, who hails from Tijuana.

“Al Haymon, PBC, Fernando Beltran. I’m really thankful with them for being able to make it happen, because this fight – when two Mexicans sit down and they talk, it’s not hard to make it happen,” he said.

Alvarez’s trainer and manager Eddy Reynoso added: “Any time two Mexican fighters face each other, you know it’s going to be a war and especially now it’s the first time two Mexican fighters are going to go at it for all four belts.

“We’re going to prove to the world that Mexican boxing is up there as the best in the world. We’re going to work really hard and try our best to be sharp on May 4. We hope the fans will be the true winners.”