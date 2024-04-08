Eddie Hearn reveals three fight plan for newly crowned world champion Skye Nicolson

The promoter of newly minted WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson 10-0 (1) has a three fight plan that will culminate in a shot at WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine 126-pound champion Amanda Serrano 46-2-1 (30).

The 28-year-old Australian dominated Denmark’s Sarah Mahfoud 14-2 (3) at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas last Saturday night, pitching a shutout on two of the judges’ scorecards and dropping just one round on the third judge’s card.

Now her promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the trilogy of fights he wants to see her take next.

“I now need to speak to people in Australia because she needs that homecoming defence quite quickly,” said Hearn on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

“Skye barely broke sweat in there. She was very impressive and loads more to come from her. I didn’t give Mahfoud a round, but one judge did.

“I think you’re only seeing 20% of Skye Nicolson. I’ve seen her train and I’ve watched her spar where she’s hurting girls repeatedly. But how can you criticise her when she’s beating the number two ranked featherweight in the world in a mismatch?

“We all want excitement and I want to see her letting her hands go a bit more and stopping people. I know it’s there and I know she can do it.

“But she’s winning so easily and her style is a nightmare for people. That’s why people like Serrano don’t really want to take the fight until the money is out of control because it is high risk. Her feet, her movement is really good and if she can start letting her hands go – because she can punch – then she’s going to be even more tough to beat.”

Nicolson could be another beneficiary of the peace deal brokered between Hearn and archrival Frank Warren by Turki Al-Sheikh of Saudi Arabia.

“Raven Chapman is the mandatory and that’s the fight I’ll speak to George Warren about because there will be another 5-v-5 later on in the year – and it’s exactly the sort of fight we should be looking to put on,” Hearn continued.

“To beat Sarah Mahfoud far more convincingly than Amanda Serrano did is a major statement.

“Skye’s doing what any champion should do and that is to chase the very best in their division – and for her right now it is Amanda Serrano.

“I want to see her make a homecoming defence, then fight Raven Chapman and then hopefully the fight with Amanda Serrano becomes big enough for her to accept.”

Nicolson is down with Hearn’s plan too.

“It sounds pretty good, I really do like the sound of it,” she said.

“When I heard my name being read out as the winner, it was exactly how I imagined it and how I’ve played it out in my mind leading up to the fight. It was very special.

“But it’s not the pinnacle for me. I know this is the first of many – and there will be many more and I’m very excited for where I’m headed.

“With Serrano, it’s nothing personal. If you don’t want to fight me then that’s fine. But let us know what you’re doing with all the belts because I want them. But if you do want to fight, I’m ready when you are.

“It would be a dream come true to fight in Australia, especially in Brisbane or the Gold Coast. I’m a Queensland girl through and through.

“To bring the world title to my home country and fight in front of all my family and friends would be amazing – and the start of a really special journey. I’m a true blue Aussie and it would mean absolutely everything to me.”