Heavyweight Draw in Philadelphia

DiBella Entertainment’s Broadway Boxing series made a successful debut in Philadelphia, PA, with an entertaining five-bout card on April 18 at the 2300 Arena.

In the main event, heavyweights “Gentleman” George Arias and undefeated Skylar “Big Dog” Lacy battled to an eight-round draw in a close and competitive bout. Arias surged ahead early bobbing and weaving his way inside to land combinations. The six-foot-seven Lacy then began to create a distance with his size and reach, sneaking in straight rights and clinching whenever Arias moved in too close. That strategy worked down the stretch as he kept the fight at his pace. Scorecards read 77-75 for Arias, and 76-76 twice. Arias, based out of The Bronx, NY, is now 18-1-1 (7 KOs), while Lacy, of Indianapolis, IN, remains unbeaten at 8-0-2 (6 KOs).

Heavyweight prospect Roney “Too Much” Hines, of Cleveland, OH, pounded out an eight-round unanimous decision win against a game Robert “The Truth” Hall Jr. The six-foot-six southpaw Hines used a consistent jab to keep Hall at bay to land his straight lefts to the head and body. Co-managed by Robert Diaz and Sheer Sports, Hines won by scores of 79-73 on all cards and his record now reads 14-0-1 (8 KOs). Hall, of Johnson City, TN, is 14-3 (11 KOs). The 28-year-old Hines had an extensive amateur career that included over 90 fights and a win at the National Golden Gloves, before making his professional debut in July 2018.

Jamaican middleweight southpaw Kestna Davis, based out of Vauxhall, NJ, earned a four-round unanimous decision win against Abdalla Nagy to improve to 6-0. The athletic Davis used his footwork and countershots to offset Nagy’s aggression. A right hook counter from Davis dropped Nagy in round three. All scorecards read 40-35. Davis is mentored by former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis, who was ringside to support his protégé. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, Davis moved to the U.S. in 2018. He met Lewis in 2016 through the Lennox Lewis League of Champions Foundation. Nagy, born in Egypt now based out of Albuquerque, NM, returned home with a 1-1 record.

Philadelphia junior featherweight prospect Romuel “Cuco” Cruz remained undefeated as he stopped Robin “Gravedigger” Ellis in the fourth of a scheduled six-rounder. The bout featured lots of inside exchanges, with Cruz getting great leverage on his hooks and combinations to the head and body. In round four, Cruz created some distance with his jab. He hurt Ellis with a straight right hand to the chin then decked him with a right uppercut-left hook combination moments later. Ellis made it to his feet, but his corner elected for their charge not to continue. The stoppage came at the 1:43 mark of the stanza, improving Cruz’s record to 11-0-1 (5 KOs). Ellis, of Las Vegas, NV, left the ring at 6-4 (5 KOs). Cruz was born in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, but moved to Philadelphia as a toddler. He began boxing as a teenager and has been under the tutelage of world championship trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards since his pro debut in December 2017. He is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Erron “Junkyard Dog” Peterson, a Philadelphia middleweight southpaw also trained by Edwards, dominated Raheem Davis en route to a second-round stoppage win. Peterson pressured his way inside the awkward style of Davis and targeted the midsection, scoring knockdowns in the first and second rounds with right hooks to the body. Once Davis arose from the second knockdown, Peterson trapped him against the ropes and landed a right cross upstairs to send his foe to the canvas for the third and final time. The fight was called off at 1:52 of the frame, with Peterson upping his record to 6-0-1 (5 KOs). Davis, of Morgantown, WV, is now 1-3. Peterson was an All-City linebacker in high school before turning his full attention to boxing at the age of 21. Following a brief-but-successful amateur campaign, Peterson, managed by his father Salah, turned pro in July 2022.