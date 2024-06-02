Daniel Dubois shows heart to put Filip Hrgovic away in eight, eyes off Anthony Joshua bout

Any lingering questions about the heart of Daniel Dubois should now be put to bed.

The 26-year-old Londoner was in career-best form when he beat up and stopped top contender Croatia’s Filip Hrgovic, 31, on cuts in eight round at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

Dubois 21-2 (20) has had a monkey on his back ever since his lost his first fight to Joe Joyce 16-2 (15) by 10th round stoppage in November 2020. In that fight he took a knee after suffering a fracture to his left eye socket and allowed himself to be counted out. His critics called him a quitter.

Last August, Dubois had his first world title fight when he challenged WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14). A contentious low blow call in the fifth round robbed Dubois of his moment and he folded in the ninth when he went down from a hard jab and was again counted out.

The critics came out in force again. But tonight, things were different.

Hrgovic 17-1 (14) tried to put it on Dubois in the early going, landing some hard right hand blows in the opening round that shook the Englishman to his boots. But Dubois got behind his jab to reestablish control of the fight, connecting with punishing shots of his own.

Hrgovic’s plan to set the pace of the bout worked against him. By the halfway point of the fight, he was fatigued and leaking claret from cuts above both eyes. Dubois went after him in the seventh and early in the eighth, referee John Latham called time and sent Hrgovic to the corner to have the ringside physician to examine the cuts.

The wounds were too severe for the bout to continue and the fight was waved off at the 0:57 mark on the doctor’s advice.

The victory earned Dubois the interim IBF title. A fight against former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 28-3 (25) is now earmarked for Wembley Stadium in London in September.

“I have full respect for the guy, he was a good fighter. It was a learning curve for me. I’ve got the IBF belt, now for the next,” Dubois said.

“I was a bit cold to start with, I heard the advice from Frank Warren and my dad and went for it.

“I felt a few shots, woke up and then I was on it.

“The round before the last I was getting to it and it was coming together like magic. My dad told me things would happen.

“It’s all learning experience. I’ve come from rock bottom last year to being back on top.

“It has felt amazing. Thanks to the best promoter in the world Frank Warren for the opportunities.

“I’ve heard the next opponent will be AJ, so bring it on.

“I’m anxious to become the best. This is my future, my time and time to come through the best.”

Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren added: “It means a lot to Dubois. There’s been a lot said about his courage and he showed that tonight. Once he settled down, he did a lot of damage. I know what he’s capable of, he’s a good finish. The bell saved Hrgovic. He’s 26 years old.

“There’s the possibility he could face AJ in September at Wembley. Will have to see where we stand at the end of the night.”