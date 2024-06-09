Home Boxing News Xander Zayas dominates Patrick Teixeira, goes 10 rounds for the first time...

Xander Zayas dominates Patrick Teixeira, goes 10 rounds for the first time in his career

Xander Zayas (right) and Patrick Teixeira. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Junior middleweight contender Xander Zayas 19-0 (12) has cleared another hurdle in his bid to win a world title in the talent-rich 154-pound division.

The 21-year-old Puerto Rican, who turned professional at just 16 years of age, had never boxed a southpaw before he stepped into the ring against Brazil’s Patrick Teixeira 34-5 (25) at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night.

And despite graduating to 10-rounders two fights ago, he had never been the full 10-round distance. All that changed against Teixeira, 33.

Zayas was all aggression against Teixeira. He looked comfortable boxing a lefty, picked his shots well and mixed up his attack to the body and head. Overall, it was a polished performance from Zayas, who won by scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91.

“Thank you to all my people in Puerto Rico. Since I was five years old, I dreamed about this. It’s happening, thanks to you guys, and I want to thank you for everything you do for me,” Zayas said.

“[Teixeira] was tough, obviously knowing that he was a veteran, he knew how to survive in there. It was sometimes difficult to find the body, but with the experience, he hid it. I was trying to land the hook and he was ducking underneath. I felt it was a tough test, but I passed it with flying colours.

“Like everyone at Top Rank tells me, before you go 12, you have to go 10. I did it today. I graduated. Those were the rounds I needed. I’m ready for whatever they throw at me now.

“I have to work on that angle to the lefty, getting to the outside, working the body. I felt my distance was key today.”

CompuBox had Zayas going 204 of 704 in total punches, landing at 29% compared to Teixeira who was only able to land 63 of 446 at 14%. Zayas also landed 76 body shots over the 10 rounds.

Zayas was full of nothing but praise for his opponent, who pushed ahead with the fight despite suffering a deep personal loss in the lead up to the bout.

“A couple weeks ago, we learned that Patrick’s mother passed away,” said Zayas. “And like a warrior, he was here. He came here and put on a show, so I want to give a round of applause to Patrick Teixeira.”

The winner already has some names in mind to help him move up the ranks.

“I’ve been saying it, Josh Kelly,” Zayas said. “[Top Rank] also just signed Vito Mielnicki, a good friend of mine, but he’s 154 pounds and he’s form Jersey. It’s a fight we can make happen in the future.”

England’s Kelly holds a record on 15-1 (8) and has only been defeated by David Avanesyan. The 30-year-old is ranked WBC number six, IBF number five and WBO number three.

The 22-year-old Mielnicki Jr is 18-1 (12) and is ranked WBA number four.

