Keyshawn Davis says he is not underestimating Miguel Madueno, but wants Tank Davis

Keyshawn Davis says he is not underestimating Miguel Madueno, but wants Tank...

Lightweight contender Keyshawn ‘The Businessman’ Davis 10-0 (7) is expecting a stern challenge from Miguel ‘Explosivo’ Madueno 31-2 (28) when they meet over 10 rounds at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night.

The fight will take place on the undercard of the world title doubleheader featuring WBC light champion Shakur Stevenson 21-0 (10) defending his belt against Artem Harutyunyan 12-1 (7) and WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster 22-2 (12) putting his strap on the line against three-time world title challenger Robson Conceicao 18-2-1 (9).

The 25-year-old Davis from Norfolk, Virginia is being touted as a future world champion at 135-pounds as so far, he has barely put a foot wrong.

Mexican Madueno, also 25, is a seasoned campaigner with a big punch who has never been knocked out in his 33-fight pro career.

“Madueno, I seen his eyes. He really thinks he’s going to win and I like fighters like that. It brings the best out of me,” Davis said to Fight Hub TV.

“It’ll make fun fights. He’s a power puncher with 28 knockouts. The fans will be the winners at the end of the night, but also ‘The Businessman’.”

Madueno will enter the ring as the underdog against the rising star Davis, but he could care less what the bookmakers say.

“I know I’m the underdog going into this fight, but that’s exactly the kind of challenge I thrive on,” said Madueno. “Keyshawn Davis is a great fighter, but I’m ready to give him his first loss and show the everyone what I’m capable of.”

Madueno’s promoter Alex Camponovo is confident in his boxer’s abilities and expects a tough, grueling fight that will test both fighters.

“This is going to be a hard-fought battle between two incredibly talented boxers,” Camponovo said. “Miguel Madueno has the power and the heart to come out on top, and I believe he will emerge victorious in this showdown.”

A win against a highly touted prospect like Davis would be a significant boost for Maduemo’s career, positioning him for even bigger opportunities in the lightweight division.

“A victory over Keyshawn Davis would be a game-changer for my career,” said Madueno. “It would put me in line for major fights and show everyone that I belong with the elite lightweights in the division.”

Davis is already plotting a world title shot and has nominated his namesake, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 30-0 (28), as his preferred opponent.

“I would prefer Tank Davis, the top guy. I would go for the top guy. If I could choose, I would choose Tank Davis,” Davis said to Fight Hub TV.

“I would knock his short ass out.

“Hats off to Tank. He’s a great fighter. Everybody knows he has the power, the skills and the ability and patience, but I know what I am.”