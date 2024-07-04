Shakur Stevenson warns Artem Harutyunyan that he is levels above Frank Martin

WBC lightweight champion Shakur ‘Fearless’ Stevenson 21-0 (10) believes he is levels above challenger Artem ‘The Original’ Harutyunyan 12-1 (7) ahead of their clash at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday night.

Not only that, the 27-year-old Newark southpaw says that fans could see him break out his aggressive side after his last fight was panned by his own promoter Bob Arum as “a stinker”.

“I’m going to take him to a level he’s never been on. I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to come out and show my talent and show my levels,” Stevenson said.

“I think I’m one of the best in the sport of boxing at hit and don’t get hit. There’s a certain way of doing that and I want to show the fans that all that moving around is something I don’t really have to do. I can sit in the pocket and beat you up, too.”

Last time out Stevenson injured his left hand in his bout against Dominican southpaw Edwin De Los Santos 16-2 (14) in Las Vegas last November, resulting in a low output fight that was also low on entertainment.

Stevenson, who will be a promotional free agent after this bout, will need to improve on that performance if he wants to impress potential suitors.

Germany’s Harutyunyan, 33, is out to spoil the party.

“It’s a great opportunity. I had a great training camp and I’m well prepared. I’m ready for this fight,” Harutyunyan said.

“I know Shakur Stevenson is a good fighter. He is a world champion. We both fought at the Olympic games. He is a silver medalist and I’m a bronze medalist. Now we’re fighting for the world championship.”

Stevenson took umbrage at the compliment, saying it was all part of the mind games before a fight.

“I’m not falling for that. You’re trying to act real humble, trying to butter me up like you’re not coming here to win. Nah, you’re coming to win. I already know,” said Stevenson.

Undeterred, Harutyunyan continued the kind words for the champion.

“Shakur Stevenson, you have to give him respect,” said Harutyunyan. “Many fighters don’t want to fight with him. Like Shakur once said, ‘they’re all ducking’. I think that’s right, but I took that opportunity. I want to make this fight happen.

“He’s a good fighter. Give him the credit and the respect he deserves and, of course, this is going to be a great event, a great night. I want to show the fans a good boxing match.”

The lone blemish on Harutyunyan’s resume was a close decision loss to recent world title challenger Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin 18-1 (12) in Las Vegas one year ago.

But rather than being buoyed by his performance in that bout, Harutyunyan is viewing Stevenson as an entirely different fight.

“You can’t compare Frank Martin to Shakur Stevenson. Every fighter is different,” he said.