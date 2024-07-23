Joe Joyce has everything to fight for against Derek Chisora in London this Saturday night

Joe Joyce has everything to fight for against Derek Chisora in London...

Rebuilding heavyweight contender Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 16-2 (15) will want to put on a strong performance when he faces gatekeeper Derek ‘War’ Chisora 34-13 (13) at the O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday night.

There’s no doubt that the 40-year-old Chisora from Finchley in London has seen much better days. He is 2-4 in his last six bouts dating back to 2020 with his last strong performance coming against Joseph Parker in their first fight in May 2021 that he lost by split decision.

Chisora was repeatedly down in their immediate rematch seven months later, losing a unanimous decision.

Every fight Chisroa has had in his career has been a war and now that he is technically closer to 50 than 30, it is far to wonder how much left he has to give.

There’s a lot on the line for Joyce, too. Anything less than an impressive performance against Chisora will leave the 38-year-old from the London suburb of Putney at the back of the heavyweight pecking order.

“Derek always brings it and gives his best. I know he’ll be coming for me, working on them shots, but I’ve been working on some things too,” said Joyce to BoxNation.

Chisora is talking a good game. In a recent interview, he said he would put Joyce’s lights out in the first round.

“He’s guessing. He’ll try,” said Joyce. “I believe I’ll stop him. I’m not sure when because he’s got a tough character. He’ll probably weather the storm for a bit and then I’ll take him out whenever I see the opportunity.

“I’ll just see what he brings to the table, but I know what I got.

“When it comes to fight night, you’ll see an exciting fight. Me and Chisora will make a great fight and it’s one not to be missed. I’m the Juggernaut, so he’s going to find out why he’s been avoiding me.”

The Chisora fight is seen as a step down in class for Joyce, but perhaps one he needed after back-to-back knockout losses to giant Chinese southpaw Zhilei ‘Big Bang’ Zhang 27-2-1 (22). He got back in the win column in his one fight since, a 10th round knockout victory over Kash Ali 21-3 (12) in March.

Another confidence-building win and he could be back in the mix for another big fight.

“There’s other fights I’m not going to worry about yet, but this will definitely set me up,” Joyce said.

“I’m here to stop him in his tracks. I’m still a threat. I’m still alive and I still feel like I’m in my prime. I got plenty more to give the sport. I got in late.”

Joyce’s old rival Zhang said he would be rooting for him to return to form.

“I believe that Joe Joyce is slowly coming back to himself, putting his pieces together,” Zhang said in a recent interview with Queensberry Promotions.

“Chisora is no walkover. He’s a tough guy.

“I hope Joe Joyce can put everything together.”