Latest wave of gifted Cuban boxers signed by Dream Bigg Management

The latest wave of gifted Cuban boxers to join the professional ranks, led by undefeated world-rated middleweight Younli Hernandez, is fighting under the banner of a rising company, Dream Bigg Management, and its owner, Robert “Bigg Rob” Valle.

Because of the ban prohibiting Cubans boxers that was implemented in 1962, the only way for them to turn pro during this period was by defecting to the United States, Ireland, Mexico, Central America or other countries.

The difficult and often dangerous experiences of leaving their native country was illegal, however, the ban was lifted in 2022.

Valle founded his boxing managerial company three years ago, but he’s worked in the business for more than 15 years, developing invaluable relationships with fighters and trainers from around the world. One of those contacts, who is from France, gave “Bigg Rob” the idea to start Dream Bigg Management by introducing him to two prospects. One was Hernandez.

Hernandez, 27, was a two-time world champion as an amateur, despite never representing Cuba in the Olympics or being crowned a Cuban National Champion. In May of 2023, the gifted middleweight abandoned the Cuban delegation during a stopover in Panama, eventually resettling in Providence, Rhode Island.

After only four pro fights, Hernandez is already rated worldwide at No. 10 and No. 15, respectively, by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Council (WBC).

“I’m here to build world champions,” Valle said. “I work every day at it and it’s hard. It takes a lot of work and money. I’ve had my ups and downs, but I’ve made a lot of friends in this business. Back in 2007, I managed a boxer, Danny O’Connor, but it didn’t work out in the end like I had hoped. I left boxing with a bad taste, but my friends kept telling me to try again. A friend from France called about a Cuban gold medalist (Hernandez). I got to know him, helped him out in Panama, and he signed with me. And then we were off to the races.”

Valle’s growing stable includes four other Cuban prospects: lightweight Armando Martinez Rabi (11-0, 10 KOs), 2016 Cuban National Champion and 2022 WBC FECARBOC Lightweight Champion; junior middleweight 2022 IBA World Youth Championships bronze medalist, 21-year-old Pedro Veita (5-0, 5 KOs); 20-year-old middleweight Ronny Alvarez (2-0, 2 KOs), 2022 IBA World Youth Heavyweight Champion; and 21-year-old welterweight Luis Ramos (2-0, 2 KOs). Canadian junior welterweight Thomas Blumenfeld (4-0, 3 KOs), a 2019 Canada Amateur Championships gold medalist, is also managed by Dream Bigg Management.

“I spent two weeks in Cuba scouting fighters,” Valle added. “I’ve developed a good reputation in boxing over the years. I made a lot of friends with fighters like (two-division world champion) Rances Barthelemy, who I’ve known for years, and he, like some other fighters, let me know when there are good prospects, especially Cubans, who need a good manager.”

Dream Bigg Management presently has fighters living and training in Miami, Springfield (Massachusetts), Providence (Rhode Island), and Panama City (Panama). Valle is scouting and recruiting other world-class boxers, including Olympians, as he builds Dream Bigg Management into a major player.