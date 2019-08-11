Vergil Ortiz Jr impresses with sixth-round stoppage of Antonio Orozco

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr 14-0 (14) staked his claim as a genuine 147-pound contender with an impressive sixth-round stoppage of Antonio Orozco 28-2 (17) at the Verizon Theatre in Grand Prairie, Texas on Saturday night.

The talented 21-year-old from Dallas had Orozco on the canvas three times in the sixth round before referee Mark Calo-oy waved off the contest at 2:16.

The fight was competitive for the first five rounds before Ortiz Jr put his opponent to the sword in the sixth frame.

Ortiz Jr started fast but the experienced Orozco rallied back in the second stanza. The San Diego veteran had some success backing the younger fighter to the ropes where Ortiz Jr looked to set up his sharp counters.

Orozco, 31, had Ortiz Jr marked up by the fifth and bleeding from the nose, but the clever prospect – who had never been past the fifth round – found an extra gear in the fatal sixth.

A perfectly timed left uppercut from Ortiz Jr dropped Orozco in the centre of the ring and a follow-up combination had the former world title challenger on the canvas for the second time in the round.

Ortiz Jr swarmed his opponent and sent him to the deck again, earning his 14th straight professional victory by knockout.

Despite the impressive victory, Ortiz Jr said he still had a lot to learn.

“In the first round I got a little excited, I had to force myself to slow down. I’m going to learn from this fight,” Ortiz Jr said.

Coach Robert Garcia praised their opponent.

“Orozco came to fight tonight,” he said. “What he did today, he deserves credit. He was coming in low; he had a great game plan.”