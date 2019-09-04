Expect Drama and Fireworks with Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyrone Spong Showdown

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

One of boxing’s most engaging figures, former unified Cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, will look to finally make his heavyweight debut when he meets unbeaten Tyrone Spong on October 12th in Chicago.

The fight was recently announced and will serve as the first test of Usyk’s ability at Heavyweight. During his run at Cruiserweight, Usyk unified the IBF, WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, and scored wins over Tony Bellew, Murat Gassiev, Mairis Breidis, Marco Huck, and others.

Usyk (16-0, 12 KO’s) vs. Spong (14-0, 13 KO’s) figures to be fireworks on some level, given what is at stake.

See Also

The 33-year old Spong trains with respected trainer Pedro Diaz in Florida and is ranked #4 by the WBO.

The Surinamese-Dutch fighter was taken the distance in December as he successfully defended his WBO and WBC Latino titles against Ytalo Perea in December, and he is also returning from a second round victory in Mexico on Saturday. Spong has a deep history in kickboxing, winning 91 out of his 100 bouts over 13 years, while picking up titles and fanfare along the way.

Usyk is one of the best cruiserweights in years, and a key piece at heavyweight. The division was shaken up in June when Andy Ruiz Jr. stopped Anthony Joshua in seven rounds to claim the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles. So Usyk knows the playing field is wide open.

“I am very excited to make my Heavyweight debut in Chicago on October 12, live on DAZN,” said Usyk. “Spong is a fast and powerful Heavyweight who has had much success in the ring. I must come through this test to challenge for the World Heavyweight title I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

For Spong, this is a chance to make good on the move he made by switching sports.

“After achieving most of my goals as a kick boxer and becoming one of the most decorated champions in the history of the sport, I wanted to test myself in the difficult and challenging sport of boxing,” said Spong. “I have worked tirelessly during the last three years and now have the opportunity to prove my worth as a boxer against perhaps the best pound for pound, and most technically sound boxer in the World. Some may think the challenge may be too difficult, but I believe in myself, and look forward to being victorious on October 12.”

Usyk is promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Usyk was one of Hearn’s key pieces that he brought over to the DAZN streaming service, and he is looking forward to what the future holds.

“Usyk’s Heavyweight debut is one of the most hotly anticipated boxing moments of 2019 and personally, I can’t wait to see it,” said Hearn. “Oleksandr is a phenomenon who dominated the Cruiserweight division becoming undisputed after just 15 fights. Now, as he prepares to challenge for the World Heavyweight title, he must first overcome Tyrone Spong in Chicago. Spong will be explosive and dangerous and we expect an electric heavyweight battle at the Wintrust Arena, live on DAZN.”

Imagining Usyk against the likes of Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Joshua, Ruiz, and other heavyweights is a great thought. But first he must defeat Spong, which is no easy task.

Read more articles about: Oleksandr Usyk, Tyrone Spong

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.