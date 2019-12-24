Gervonta Davis: “I’m must-see TV”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-time super featherweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 22-0 (21) is feeling confident ahead of his bid to claim the vacant WBA lightweight championship against former unified featherweight champion Yuriorkis Gamboa 30-2 (18) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday night.

“This is like my second home and it feels amazing to be here and fighting for my third time this year. I’m just excited to put on a great performance on Saturday night,” Davis said following an open workout.

“I’m overwhelmed by all the support and the fans who came out tonight. But I still have to get the job done.

“All I’m worried about is getting the ‘W’. Each fight, I’m breaking records, which are meant to be broken, and Saturday night at State Farm Arena the fans will be the real winners.

The 25-year-old southpaw from Baltimore, Maryland believe his style will be the perfect match for Cuba’s Gamboa, 38.

“My skillset suits a fighter like Gamboa. My mindset right now is just so focused. I know exactly what I have to do in there on Saturday night. I’m a more mature and focused fighter,” Davis said.

“I have a great team around me. Calvin is like a father to me and he’s watched me develop as a fighter and he believes this fight will bring the best out of me.

“Gamboa’s a great fighter. The experience in the ring, I have it too. So it’s going to make for an exciting matchup and one the fans won’t want to miss. I’m must-see TV.

“I think it’s a mistake that [Gamboa] didn’t watch my last fight in July. Saturday night we’ll see just how much he’s been studying me.”

