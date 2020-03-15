Covid-19: Team Sauerland cancel Hamburg boxing show

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Due to the global spread of COVID-19, Team Sauerland and Universum Boxpromotion have cancelled their upcoming night of boxing on April 4th in Hamburg.

For both promoters, the health and safety of the athletes and everyone else present is the top priority. Even an event without spectators exposes them to unnecessary risks.

We thank everyone for their understanding and we will work with our partners to determine when and in what form the event can be rescheduled.

