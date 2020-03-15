TwitterFacebook

Hosea now ‘more powerful than ever’

15 March 2020
Hosea Burton
Photo Credit: sky sports
The towering ‘Hammer’ felled and outpointed Bob Ajisafe in the quarter-finals and now moves on to star in London on a show broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK in association with Matchroom Boxing and on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank.

Having demonstrated his power already, Burton insists he will hit even harder in the final four, which also includes Liam Conroy, Ricards Bolotniks and Serge Michel.

Burton said: “I believe my punch power is better than it ever has been for this semi-final. I’m fit and strong and I can’t wait until fight night.

“I’m still not sure about who I’ll pick if I pulled the Golden Ball out in the draw. I’ll see what happens on the day.

“I try not to look too far forward. I was already picturing fights beyond Frank Buglioni before I fought him and I learned to stay a little bit more grounded. I’ve not won this competition yet and I’m not counting my chickens before they hatch.

“They’re all good fighters. Michel is a well-rounded boxer with skill and carries a bit of a punch. Conroy is much improved in the last two years and could cause problems for anyone. Bolotniks also looks quite strong but it’ll be interesting to see how his stamina holds in the second half of a fight.

“I have to beat two of these men to win the competition. It’s as simple as that. I want to show everyone I’m still here.”

Joining the #GoldenContract semi-finals on the bill is a mouth-watering match-up between Akeem Ennis Brown and Philip Bowes for the British & Commonwealth super-lightweight titles plus the English light-heavyweight title fight between Dan Azeez and Andre Sterling.

On the undercard, Siar Ozgul and Logan Yoon collide and the likes of Jordan Flynn, George Mitchell, Mohammed Sameer will all look to steal the show.

