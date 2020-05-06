Matchroom Live; Enjoy hundreds of hours of action for FREE

TwitterFacebook

6 May 2020
Matchroom Live
Fight fans across the world can now enjoy hundreds of hours of classic archived moments from Matchroom Boxing’s illustrious history in the sport courtesy of Matchroom Live.

The new platform allows fans to delve into the history books of all of Matchroom Sport’s offerings from over the past 30 years across a wide range of sports including darts, snooker, fishing and tenpin bowling.

Fans can watch an extensive catalogue of content featuring the likes of Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor, Chris Eubank Sr, Nigel Benn, Tony Bellew, Carl Froch and many more.

Hours of Fight Night Classics, 101 Great Knockouts, Prize Fighter and Pro Box Classics will feature, as well as Eddie Hearn’s brand new Talk The Talk show starring former Cruiserweight World Champion Tony Bellew, with plenty more content to come.

Matchroom Live has the ability to cast to virtually any device whether that be a console, Smart TV, or connected device.

