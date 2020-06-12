Jessie Magdaleno demands title shot after DQ win over Yenifel Vicente

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno 28-1 (18) kept his world title hopes alive with a 10th round disqualification win over Yenifel Vicente 36-5-2 (28) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old southpaw had Vicente on the deck in the first and fifth rounds.

During the fourth round Vicente was docked two points after a low blow followed by a late shot to the jaw as referee Robert Byrd stepped in to separate the fighters. Another punch south of the border cost Vicente another point during the same frame.

Vicente continued to flirt with disqualification, earning another warning from Byrd for a low blow in round six.

In the 10th and final round Vicente strayed low again, costing him another point, before a right hand to Magdaleno’s thigh proved the final straw. Byrd disqualified the 33-year-old Dominican at the 1:38 mark.

Magdaleno was leading on all cards at the time, 87-79, 87-79 and 85-81.

“He was a rugged fighter,” Magdaleno said. “He was a tough veteran. I tip my hat off to him. He knew what he was doing.

“Tough guy, but I wasn’t going to let him get in my head. I kept my composure, got the win and we move on to the next one.”

Magdaleno is the number one contender to Gary Russell Jr’s WBC featherweight title and the number four contender for WBO titleholder Shakur Stevenson.

Asked which beltholder he preferred to face, Magdaleno replied: “All of them. I don’t give a shit who it is, I want all of them. I’m at the door of the WBC (title) for Gary Russell.

“Gary Russell, I’m coming baby. Be ready, because I’m coming.

“But like I’ve said before, I want any of the champions at 126 pounds. I want to be a two-division world champion. Simple as that.”

