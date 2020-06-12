TwitterFacebook

Jessie Magdaleno demands title shot after DQ win over Yenifel Vicente

12 June 2020
jessie-magdaleno-knockdown-vicente-770×548
Jessie Magdaleno. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno 28-1 (18) kept his world title hopes alive with a 10th round disqualification win over Yenifel Vicente 36-5-2 (28) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old southpaw had Vicente on the deck in the first and fifth rounds.

During the fourth round Vicente was docked two points after a low blow followed by a late shot to the jaw as referee Robert Byrd stepped in to separate the fighters. Another punch south of the border cost Vicente another point during the same frame.

See Also

Vicente continued to flirt with disqualification, earning another warning from Byrd for a low blow in round six.

In the 10th and final round Vicente strayed low again, costing him another point, before a right hand to Magdaleno’s thigh proved the final straw. Byrd disqualified the 33-year-old Dominican at the 1:38 mark.

Magdaleno was leading on all cards at the time, 87-79, 87-79 and 85-81.

“He was a rugged fighter,” Magdaleno said. “He was a tough veteran. I tip my hat off to him. He knew what he was doing.

“Tough guy, but I wasn’t going to let him get in my head. I kept my composure, got the win and we move on to the next one.”

Magdaleno is the number one contender to Gary Russell Jr’s WBC featherweight title and the number four contender for WBO titleholder Shakur Stevenson.

Asked which beltholder he preferred to face, Magdaleno replied: “All of them. I don’t give a shit who it is, I want all of them. I’m at the door of the WBC (title) for Gary Russell.

“Gary Russell, I’m coming baby. Be ready, because I’m coming.

“But like I’ve said before, I want any of the champions at 126 pounds. I want to be a two-division world champion. Simple as that.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be "stupid" and "dangerous"

Jessie Magdaleno demands title shot after DQ win over Yenifel Vicente

Jessie Magdaleno demands title shot after DQ win over Yenifel…

Adam Lopez outpoints Luis Coria in thrilling 10-round battle

Adam Lopez outpoints Luis Coria in thrilling 10-round battle

David Benavidez calls out

David Benavidez calls out "little guy" Caleb Plant

Bernard Hopkins rates Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Bernard Hopkins rates Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

Shakur Stevenson dominates Felix Caraballo, stops him in six

Shakur Stevenson dominates Felix Caraballo, stops him in six

Once-beaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk announces retirement at age 33

Once-beaten Oleksandr Gvozdyk announces retirement at age 33

Bob Arum outlines boxing plan for the next three months

Bob Arum outlines boxing plan for the next three months

TOP STORIES

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be "stupid" and "dangerous"

Manny Pacquiao vs Gennadiy Golovkin would be

Bob Arum has labelled a proposed fight between Manny Pacquiao and Gennadiy Golovkin as “stupid” and “dangerous”. The Top Rank boss, who promoted the Filipino phenom for years, was responding to recent comments from trainer Freddie Roach that the W…

Jessie Magdaleno demands title shot after DQ win over Yenifel…

Jessie Magdaleno demands title shot after DQ win over Yenifel Vicente

Former WBO super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno 28-1 (18) kept his world title hopes alive with a 10th round disqualification win over Yenifel Vicente 36-5-2 (28) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Thursday night. The 28-year…

Adam Lopez outpoints Luis Coria in thrilling 10-round battle

Adam Lopez outpoints Luis Coria in thrilling 10-round battle

Adam ‘Blunose’ Lopez 14-2 (6) claimed the vacant NABF featherweight title with a hard-fought majority decision win over Luis Coria 12-3 (7) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. In a thrilling back-and-forth batt…

David Benavidez calls out "little guy" Caleb Plant

David Benavidez calls out

WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez 22-0 (19) has dismissed IBF counterpart Caleb Plant 20-0 (12) as a “little guy” and promised to punish him if they ever fight. “I mean, he can say whatever he wants to say. At the end of the day I be…

Bernard Hopkins rates Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Bernard Hopkins rates Manny Pacquiao ahead of Floyd Mayweather

Bernard Hopkins believes Manny Pacquiao will leave a better legacy than Floyd Mayweather Jr. The 43-year-old Mayweather retired three years ago with a record of 50-0 (27) two years after his unanimous decision win over Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) in the …

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury agree to two-fight deal

WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) has reached an agreement to face WBC counterpart Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) in a two-fight deal. Joshua needs to get past mandatory contender Kubrat Pulev first while Fury has a third figh…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US