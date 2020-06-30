Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Exciting welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) will step back into the ring for his first fight of 2020 when he takes on experienced campaigner Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on July 24 in a 12-round bout live on DAZN.

The event will be closed to the public and media due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The 22-year-old from Dallas, Texas had his punching power on full display when he knocked out Brad Solomon in five rounds at the same venue last December.

“I’m very thankful and excited to be headlining the first Golden Boy event after the quarantine,” Ortiz said.

“I’m happy that it’s still with the same opponent, so basically we’re picking up where we left off. It’s going to be a tough fight, and it’ll be a great way to kick off the year for me.”

Vargas is recognized as one of the toughest challenges in any division. The 31-year-old native of Bogota, Colombia has faced a who’s who of welterweight boxers, including Amir ‘King’ Khan, Luis Collazo, Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia and Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr.

Despite the uncertainty facing the world today, Vargas is totally confident that he will beat Ortiz Jr.

“I’m happy to be back to work training in Las Vegas,” Vargas said. “I think that everything happens for a reason. I think this time off benefited me. I’m ready to upset the world.

“I believe I can come out with a win. The world is in a weird place right now. The show will be different. There will be no fans. But I have no doubt that I am going to win.”

Promoter Oscar de la Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions added: “Preparing our comeback hasn’t been easy, but we know that we have a responsibility to our fighters and our fans to stage high-level boxing events as soon as we possibly can.

“This card demonstrates our commitment to presenting competitive fights despite current circumstances as the future of boxing, Vergil Ortiz Jr, will step into the ring with Samuel Vargas as was initially planned back in March.”

