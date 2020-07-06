TwitterFacebook

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

6 July 2020
chris eubank jr & his dad
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Chris Eubank Jr 29-2 (22) has demanded a shot at world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36).

The 30-year-old Brit has strung together three wins since losing a 12-round points decision to George Groves two years ago, including victories over Matt Korobov and James DeGale.

Eubank Jr’s only other career loss was early in his career to Billy Joe Saunders, who was expected to face Alvarez in May before the coronavirus pandemic hit and effectively shutdown boxing worldwide.

“Canelo Alvarez, that’s the number one fight that I want right now,” Eubank Jr said to Sky Sports Boxing.

“I don’t think anyone on the planet would make a better opponent for him. Most guys would go in there to run and survive.

“I’m going in there destroy and I know I can beat him. So that’s the fight I want. I’ve definitely got a game plan and I’ve got a strategy.

“I see the weaknesses and I see where he can be exposed. And again, I’m not looking to survive. I’m taking the fight to him. I don’t think he’s ready for something like that.”

Eubank Jr says he wouldn’t let the 29-year-old Mexican superstar get away with his usual style.

“Canelo is used to bullying guys, bulldozing, getting his own way, and guys go in there to survive,” Eubank Jr said to Seconds Out.

“That’s not me. Nobody is bullying me and no one is putting me in survival mode.

“I’m going in there to take somebody’s head off and he’s not used to that.

“Nobody has my style, nobody has my tenacity and no one has my punch output in the middleweight division or the super middleweight division.

“I believe my style will give him serious problems.

“That’s the fight I want. I don’t know anybody in boxing that can give him a more exciting match. So that’s the guy I want.

“He has the belt in my weight class, which he shouldn’t have. I don’t know how he was able to do that in holding a light heavyweight title and a middleweight title.

“And I should have been fighting for that title when I fought Matt Korobov. I had the interim belt then. I’m the number one contender, so let’s get it on, man.”

