What can Deontay Wilder do differently in third fight with Tyson Fury?

20 September 2020
Fury vs Wilder
Tyson Fury upset Deontay Wilder in February to claim the WBC crown. Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
It’s been a crazy year for everyone and that includes promoters in the sport of boxing.

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is undoubtedly one of the most outspoken figures in all of boxing and for good reason.

So it hasn’t been surprising to see Hearn begin to drum up interest in a huge heavyweight unification between his fighter Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

Joshua holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO titles while Fury is the WBC champion.

And each man is coming off of a big win.

Fury dominated Deontay Wilder in February and scored a stoppage victory. And in that fight he was as good as he ever was, showing power, speed and great athletic ability.

Joshua meanwhile avenged his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. this past December with a unanimous decision win. Ruiz has stopped him inside of seven rounds in their first fight.

Hearn has been drumming up interest in a Joshua vs. Fury mega showdown. Hearn told Sky Sports the following.

“I’m very sure you’re going to see two versions of that fight in 2021. I think we’re on the verge now of papering that deal with Bob Arum. We haven’t done it yet, but all the conversations are positive. We have a lot on our plates with the pandemic, making sure we keep boxing alive and trying to deliver those fights for AJ and Fury, but I think 2021, I’m very sure you’ll see those two fights.”

The thought of Joshua vs. Fury is tantalizing, but Fury recently took to social media to remind everyone about what is next.

“Again just to put everyone straight I’m fighting (Deontay Wilder) next, whenever it is, wherever it is!” he wrote. “Everyone else can join the queue.”

Fury later added a “#fakenews” tag to his Twitter post.

And with Wilder now in line, it looks like December 19th in Las Vegas will be on tap for them.

But what will happen in a third fight?

For Wilder supporters, there may be concern, as he looked to be out of his element. He was dropped twice and mauled around the ring for the most part.

That begs the question, what can Wilder do differently in a third fight?

If there’s one thing that will always make Wilder dangerous it’s the fact that he’s a big puncher. But what else does he bring to the ring?

Recent reports from training camp in Miami claim that Wilder is in amazing physical shape. So him focusing on his conditioning is a great thing. And the fact that he stay committed to training throughout the year is another big blessing, especially following his first career defeat.

Wilder He is a great athlete and he has a frame that would allow him to be an excellent boxer if he picked up some more skills.

His best bet in the third fight with Fury would be to attempt to use his jab, and not do anything foolish, and try to find a home for his right hand. But don’t look for a knockout, let the fight come to him.

