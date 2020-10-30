TwitterFacebook

A “Fired Up” Del Boy Vows to Upset the Odds on Fright Night

30 October 2020
Tracey Langley

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that’s a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

Saturday Fright Night looms with lots of anticipation and excitement among fight fans, ex fighters, commentators and promoters.

Derek Chisora says “no fighter is prepared to go” to the depths he will explore in order to upset the odds against Oleksandr Usyk this Saturday.

Del boy knows a loss would all but end his world title hopes, while a win for Usyk puts him in line for a title shot against AJ. The British heavyweight starts as a heavy underdog agsinst the undefeated Ukrainian at Wembley.

“Mentally, physically, there’s nothing he can do which is going to stop me,” Chisora told the 5 Live Boxing Podcast.

“I am so fired up. No fighter is prepared to go where I like to go. I like to go to the other side. I like to sit down in the corner and when you feel like you have nothing left to give and then you give more and more and more – that’s the other side.”

A big life change and a mega upset.

The bout was postponed in May due to the coronavirus and Derrick said that this has helped him achieve what he claims has been the best training camp in 12 years as a professional boxer.

Let’s hope he’s right because he’s facing Usyk who has 17 wins from 17 fights and won all four world titles at cruiserweight before stepping up to the heavyweight division.

Usyk, who won Gold at the 2012 Olympic Games has only fought once at heavyweight and some, including Chisora’s former rival turned manager David Haye, feel facing a physically big heavyweight will present a true test of Usyk’s credentials in the division.
“It’s been two years of us working together now,” said Haye, who has been offering sparring partners £1,000 if they can knock Chisora down.

“The first year it was a lot of new programmes, a new way of living his life, like where he sleeps, what food he eats and the strength and conditioning.

“It’s taken a year and a half until he’s said ‘OK, I’ll do exactly what you guys want’.

“We are going to see a mega upset. Not one news outlet or expert doesn’t have Usyk in their top 10 pound-for-pound fighters on the planet. I need them to remember that when Derek knocks this guy out.

“Usyk will not be able to deal with the type of pressure and heat that Chisora brings to the table on Saturday. We know Derek can absorb punishment. How much punishment can Usyk take?”

“Boxing needs people like me”

Usyk currently holds the ‘mandatory challenger’ position for Anthony Joshua’s WBO world heavyweight title and expects to fight for the belt if he beats Chisora.
Chisora knows a win could land him an unlikely second shot at a world title but a defeat would inevitably leaves him facing questions over whether he should retire.

Despite the knife-edge nature of his 42nd professional bout, Chisora has offered respect towards his rival and avoided the kind of confrontations and controversies that have previously arisen in the build-up to the biggest fights in his career.

“God will tell me when it’s time to retire,” Chisora added. “How many times have they told me ‘he’s done, he’s not coming back’?

“They say that because they can’t do what I do, they don’t have the passion for it. It’s good for someone to sit there and write about someone else’s career and the negatives. It’s always good to judge others, saying he’s a bad person and not good for the sport or whatever.

“If I’m not in boxing and everybody is so good and talks in a nice manner, what are you going to write about?

“You need people like me in it so you can write your words. You need people like me making it more spicy.”

Check out Fright Night on Sky Box Office tomorrow night from 6pm!
I for one, cannot wait!!!!! Let’s goooooooooo

