Freddie Roach believes Mike Tyson will KO Roy Jones Jr

31 October 2020
Once again everybody is beginning to discuss the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. fight that has captured the world’s interest.

The two legends were collide on November 28 in a pay-per-view that will surely be one to remember.

And even though their fight is technically an exhibition, the thought of Tyson and Jones meeting is a thought to behold.

What people are not sure of his how the fight will play out. Since it’s an exhibition, things will be a little different.

Some are anticipating the fight to be like a sparring match, but other people believe that a legitimate fight could break out and that each man could be in some kind of danger.

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach recently spoke to Tyson and after their conversation he believes that Jones better be careful.

“I spoke with Mike Tyson about ten days ago and I told him he doesn’t know the meaning of the word ‘exhibition’,” said Roach in an interview with Press Box PR. “He laughed but he knew what I meant. Mike is an old school fighter who only has one gear – forward.”

Roach simply believes that when the bell rings, chaos could ensue. And he also sees danger coming from both sides of the fence.

“And I know when that bell rings, Mike will be swinging for the fences,” said Roach. “I think Mike knocks Roy Jones out. But I did warn Mike that Roy has to be careful of Roy’s left to the body. That’s the punch Roy used to knock out Virgil Hill.”

In other news, Roach is also working with Filipino standout Eumir Marcial, who many are calling “the new Manny Pacquiao”. The 2021 Olympian is one to watch, says Roach.

“He sure is,” said Roach. “Eumir hits really hard. He’s a very slick southpaw. He’s a pleasure to train. He has a good work ethic, he works his tail off, and he soaks in everything he is taught.”

Roach continued, and you can tell that he seems to see you a kind of star appeal in the fighter.

“He speaks three or four different languages fluently,” said Roach. “Very bright. Just a few days into camp, his brother passed away and he decided to stay in camp instead of going back to the Philippines for the funeral.”

Roach understands the amateur ambitions of Marcial, and sees a very bright future once the pros come calling.

“I know he was hurting inside but that showed me his dedication to being the best. He wants to bring back Olympic gold and a world title belt back to the Philippines. He loves his country so much. He’s a gem.”

Pacquiao of course had an absolutely legendary career and his footsteps will be hard to follow, but it will be fun watching.

