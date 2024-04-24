Brandon Adams destroys Ismael Villareal in Three Rounds as Part of Overtime Tournamant

Brandon Adams destroys Ismael Villareal in Three Rounds as Part of Overtime...

Former world title challenger looked spectacular in taking out Ismael Villareal in round three of a scheduled 10-round bout as part of the Overtime Junior Middleweight Tournament in Atlanta.

The bout, which was streamed live on DAZN saw Adams land solid shots throughout the contest as they were short and compact.

In round three, Adams landed a perfect left hook to the body that sent Villareal down for the count at 2:59.

Adams of Watts, California advances in the tournament as his record ascends to 24-3 with 16 knockouts.

Adams will now take on undefeated Francisco Veron (14-0-1, 10 KOs) on a date to be announced.

“Brandon showed that he is a force to be reckoned with at junior middleweight. He showed tremendous power and we look forward to the next fight in the tournament,” said Artie Pelullo of Banner Promotions.