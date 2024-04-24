Pro Debuting Nathan Lugo destroys Robert Lartigue in One Round

Nathan Lugo showed electric power in taking out Richard Lartigue inside of a round in their four-round super-middleweight bout.

Lugo dropped Lartigue with a hard left hook. Lugo would not rest on his laurels as he dumped Lartigue with a hard right hand and the fight was stopped at 1:33.

Lugo, 168,4 lbs of Atlanta is 1-0 with one knockout. Lartigue, 166.8 lbs of San Diego is 1-2.

Because of the opening round stoppage, the 23-time national champion earned the Overtime bonus.

“This is just the beginning of the start of a very, very promising career. He has not just the ability, but also the charisma to become a star. There will be some very big announcements in the not so distant future regarding Nathan.” said David McWater of Split-T Management