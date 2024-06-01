Hamzah Sheeraz impresses with late-round knockout of Austin Williams

Middleweight contender Hamzah Sheeraz 20-0 (16) kept his unblemished record intact with a dominant 11th round knockout of Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams 16-1 (11) at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The third bout on the 5v5 card was the most one-sided so far, with Queensberry Promotions boxers sweeping all three bouts against their rivals from Matchroom Boxing.

The 25-year-old Sheeraz from Ilford, England dictated the pace, punishing the three-inches shorter Williams every time he closed the distance to score his 14th straight knockout victory.

Southpaw Williams, 28, from Houston, Texas, has some success in the early rounds as he closed the distance and let his hands go. But once Sheeraz adjusted to his range, the fight became an increasingly one-sided beating.

Sheeraz showed a good kit of punches, using his jab to keep Williams at range before firing off right hands and uppercuts to punish his opponent every time he got close. Williams struggled to get his head off the line and as the rounds progressed, he became a sitting duck for Sheeraz’s damaging power punches.

Late in the 10th a sweeping right hand from Sheeraz knocked down a tiring Williams, who was told in the corner between rounds he needed a knockout to win.

Unfortunately for Williams, he didn’t have much left in the tank to give and Sheeraz was not about to let him off the hook. A volley of shots from Sheeraz saw Williams reeling around the ring, prompting referee Mark Lyson to step in and halt the carnage at the 0:45 mark of the 11th round.

“I knew what I was going into, he’s a puncher, fresh and young,” Sheeraz said after his latest victory.

“I knew it wouldn’t be a wipe out victory. We thought we’d break him down in close. I used my jab but I had to slow him down.

“I was throwing the uppercut but the corner was saying right hook, right hook, I knew the pace I set, I don’t normally set it but I had to in this one.”

The bout was a world title eliminator for the WBC belt held by Carlos Adames. The 30-year-old Dominican is set to defend his belt next against Terrell Gausha in at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 15.

“If I’m not ready now I never will be,” said Sheeraz.

Frank Warren, who promotes Sheeraz, believes he has a future world champion on his hands.

“It was an excellent performance. That’s why he’s the captain. It was a real good professional job,” the Queensberry Promotions chief said.

“He’s very difficult to hit, he’s so rangy. He delivered.”

With his height, reach, technique and talent, Sheeraz will be a tough out for anyone at 160-pounds.