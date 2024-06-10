Manny Pacquiao plotting ring return, wants shot at WBC welter champ Mario Barrios

Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao 62-8-2 (39) is plotting comeback at the age of 45 and wants to head directly into a world title fight.

The boxer-turned-senator has not picked up the gloves in earnest since his unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in his challenge for the WBA welterweight title three years ago.

Pacquiao has flirted with a return to the ring for some time. Back in February, the International Olympic Committee rejected his appeal to be allowed to compete at this year’s Paris Olympics, citing rules that only allow for boxing under 40 to compete.

After his Olympic dream was denied, Pacquaio has turned his attention back to professional boxing.

The target is WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios 29-2 (18).

“Manny is looking at that option to fight Mario Barrios,” Manny Pacquiao Promotions president Sean Gibbons told ESPN. “He loves the idea of finishing his career by winning the WBC title.

“That was his first belt way back. So over the next two weeks, we are going to try make the fight.”

The WBC are open to the idea.

“If the WBC receives a petition for Manny Pacquiao to fight for the welterweight title, it would naturally go through a vote of the board,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told World Boxing News.

“There are important precedents in this regard, like Sugar Ray Leonard fighting Marvin Hagler after passing successfully all his medicals.”

Victory for Pacqauio over Barrios would be one for the record books.

“I made history at 40 beating Keith Thurman and I feel at 45, I have a lot left in the game as I haven’t taken a lot of punishment over the last few years,” southpaw Pacquiao told ESPN. “I want to go out making history.”

Barros is onboard with the idea too.

“I’m very excited at the possibility of this fight being made,” Barrios said to ESPN. “Manny Pacquiao is a future Hall of Famer, a legend and someone I looked up to growing up. To share the ring with him would be an honour and a dream come true.”

“Manny Pacquiao is still chasing history. He is looking at one more big fight in 2024,” said Gibbons.

“Manny made history at 40 years old when he beat Keith Thurman to win the WBA 147-pound world title. He became the oldest fighter ever to do it. He would love a shot at the welterweight title before calling it a career.”

While the logistics of a potential Barrios fight are being worked out, Pacquiao has signed on to face Rizin featherweight champion Chihiro Suzuki at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on July 28.

“Finally next month I am going to fight in Japan,” said Pacquiao, boxing’s only eight weight world champion.

“I hope everybody is going to watch the fight. To all the fans, please come and watch on July 28. It is going to be a good fight [with] a lot of action.”

Pacquiao previously boxed an exhibition against DK Yoo in December 2022,

“I will let [Suzuki] know that boxing is harder than [an] MMA fight,” Pacquiao said.