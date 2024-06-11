Hamzah Sheeraz wants Chris Eubank Jr, Carlos Adames at Wembley Stadium on September 21

Middleweight contender Hamzah Sheeraz 20-0 (16) is hoping that boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh can wave his magic wand and conjure up an all-British fight against Chris Eubank Jr 33-3 (24) for Wembley Stadium in London, England on September 21.

The 25-year-old Sheeraz, who is coming off an impressive 11th round knockout of previously undefeated American southpaw Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams 16-1 (11) in Saud Arabia on June 1, wants his next fight to be on the undercard of the return of former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 28-3 (25).

“I’m hoping that I’ll be part of it, I’m confident I will be as well,” Sheeraz told talkSPORT Fight Night. “Nothing is pencilled down yet in terms of a contract, I’m sure I’ll be on it and I’ll be off to camp in a few weeks.”

If it was up to Sheeraz, the man in the other corner would be Eubank Jr. The 34-year-old has not boxed since his revenge win over Liam Smith 33-4-1 (20) last September, who he stopped in the 10th round after being previously halted by Smith in the fourth frame in January last year.

“In an ideal world, if I could wave a magic wand and make it all happen it’d be the Chris Eubank Jr fight,” Sheeraz said.

“Reason being is because I feel he’s the biggest name domestically and bar the Conor Benn fight, I feel like I’m the biggest fight out there next.

“Do I think it’s going to happen? No, not really. I feel like I’ll get the WBC title shot instead; I feel like that’s the more realistic route I’ll take.

“Listen, I’m not complaining, whether it’s Chris Eubank Jr or the WBC title shot, both options are great for my career and me financially…

“I just don’t think it’ll happen, I just feel like he’s going to come with silly little clauses in the contract, I’ve already got a few whispers what could potentially be in there as well and it’s a bit silly to be fair, I’ve just got to concentrate and crack on with my career.”

Carlos Adames 23-1 (18) holds the WBC crown at 160-pounds. The 30-year-old Dominican is scheduled to defend his belt against 36-year-old American Olympian Terrell Gausha 24-3-1 (12) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night.

The bout will take place on the undercard of the WBA lightweight title fight between champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis 29-0 (27) and challenger Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin 18-0 (12).

Sheeraz, who has stopped his last 14 opponents, became the mandatory challenger to Adames’ belt with his win over Williams and sees the chance to fight for a world title as his destiny.

“Absolutely everything, I’ve always said since I was a young kid, I’ve always wanted to be a world champion,” he said.

“From being that eight-year-old kid watching Ricky Hatton, now being in the position I am in, I look at myself as an overachiever.

“My mentality now is I’ve come this far, it’s only right I shoot to the top, now it’s just about winning the next fight and God willing, I’ll be world champion.”