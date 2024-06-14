Home Boxing News Waiting game continues for Tim Tszyu as he watches the junior middleweight...

Waiting game continues for Tim Tszyu as he watches the junior middleweight division evolve from the sidelines

Tim Tszyu. Photo credit: News Corp

The ring return of former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) might’ve been delayed, but the fire to compete has never dimmed.

The 29-year-old Australian was scheduled to return to the ring in the Los Angeles on August 3 to take on undefeated American contender Vergil Ortiz Jr 21-0 (21).

But doctors were unhappy with the way a deep gash on his scalp was healing, a war wound caused by an errant elbow in his split decision loss to towering southpaw Sebastian Fundora 21-1-1 (13) back in March.

While sidelined for now, Tszyu says he will be ready for the top dogs in the 154-pound division as soon as he is cleared to fight.

“I can definitely go straight back into a world title fight because I didn’t come out of the Fundora fight as a loser,” Tszyu said to Fox Sports Australia.

“The whole world knows that. I didn’t get bashed.

“Even though Fundora won, I was hurting him. Did you see his face after the fight? See his nose?

“Other than a few bruises, I was fresh. I just had that cut. So of course, I can still go straight back into a big fight.

“I think [Errol] Spence beats Fundora and I think [Terence] Crawford wins as well, but it won’t be an easy fight.

“But I honestly believe I’m the king at 154.”

Speaking of the injury, Tszyu said: “I don’t have anything lined up. But I’ll be ready to go soon. As soon as I get the clearance, I’m in.

“When they give me the green light and I’m allowed to fight, I’m in.”

He added: “Right now there are multiple names flying around [for my next opponent].

“Of course I want to fight for the belts, I’d like to fight [Jermell] Charlo, Fundora, Erickson Lubin is out there and [Bakhram] Murtazaliev, the IBF champ.

“But right now it’s a waiting game, which is frustrating. I’m not somebody who likes to wait. But they’re saying I can return to sparring in early July. Which for the Ortiz fight would’ve meant two-and-a-half weeks of sparring.

“And I’m not going into a fight like that, unprepared. It would be complete stupidity.”

Tszyu still expects to get the opportunity to face the six-foot-six Fundora, 26, in a rematch.

“They were keen for the rematch. That was fine,” he said. “But because of [issues with] the cut, we then allowed the Fundora and Spence match to take place.”

As for a fight against the heavy-handed Ortiz, Tszyu is hoping that can be rescheduled down the track too.

“Hopefully Ortiz and I can get it on sometime in the future,” he said. “It’s a fight I definitely want, 100 per cent.”

For now, though, it remains a waiting game.

