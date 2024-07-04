Euri Cedeno Remains Undefeated with First-Round Knockout Victory

Middleweight prospect Euri Cedeno (9-0-1, 8 KOs), from La Romana, Dominican Republic, extended his undefeated streak with a stunning first-round knockout against Dormedes Potes (14-7-1, 10 KOs), from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The fight took place this past Saturday at the James L. Knight Center in Miami Beach, FL, and was promoted by Top Rank, airing live on ESPN+.

Cedeno, promoted by Boxlab Promotions and Kings Promotions, wasted no time in demonstrating his power and skill. The bout, scheduled for eight rounds, was abruptly halted at the 0:58 mark in the first round after Cedeno delivered a devastating left-right hook combination to the body of Potes, securing a knockout victory.

“It was great to be back in the ring and get a knockout,” said Cedeno, age 24. “I’ve been training hard, and it felt amazing to see that work pay off so quickly. This win is just the beginning.”

Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale and Cedeno’s promoter at Boxlab Promotions, praised Cedeno’s performance. “Euri looked incredible in the ring,” said Piedra. “His power, precision, and composure were on full display. We are excited about his future and confident that he is on the path to greatness. We will get him back in the ring as soon as possible.”

Looking ahead, Cedeno is eager to maintain his momentum. “I want to fight two more times in 2024,” Cedeno continued. “I’m ready to keep pushing forward and show the world what I’m capable of. Each fight is a step closer to my ultimate goal, and that’s to become middleweight champion of the world.”

With this impressive victory, Cedeno continues to solidify his reputation as a rising star in the middleweight division. Fans and critics will be keeping a close eye on him as he plans to have more fights and continue his winning streak later this year.