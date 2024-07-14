Skye Nicholson doubts Amanda Serrano will ever fight her after dominant win over Dyana Vargas

WBC featherweight champion Skye Nicolson 11-0 (1) delivered another boxing masterclass to in her maiden title defence to outpoint Dyana ‘La Maquina’ Vargas 19-2 (12) by unanimous decision at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

It was another perfect performance from the 28-year-old Australian southpaw, who won by scores of 100-90 on all three judges’ scorecards at the conclusion of 10 two-minute rounds.

As always, the jab was the key for Nicholson. According to CompuBox, she landed 83 lead rights, which accounted for 62% of her landed punches. Nicholson also outlanded Vargas 52 to 22 in power punches and held a 135-29 lead in total shots landed.

In other words, it was a whitewash.

“I think I showed a little bit more spite, showed a little bit more I could do,” Nicolson said to broadcaster DAZN after the victory.

“I knew she was going to be dangerous. She wasn’t as aggressive as we’d prepared for and expected.

“I definitely wanted to keep my shape, pick my shots and go through the gears as we went through the fight and I feel like I stuck to that plan.

“I’ll be honest, my lead hand was getting a little bit sore from all the jabs I was landing so I had to start throwing the left hand, but it forced me to do more.”

Nicolson has been making a strong case for herself to get a shot against Ring Magazine, WBA, WBO and IBF 126-pound champion Amanda ‘The Real Deal’ Serrano 46-2-1 (30).

Serrano has a full dance card this year. The 35-year-old Puerto Rican southpaw is scheduled to face Stevie Morgan 14-1 (13) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on July 20 before moving up in weight to rematch Ring Magazine and undisputed junior welterweight champion Katie Taylor 23-1 (6) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15.

“I’m not even bothering with those other three belts right now, there’s absolutely no interest from [Serrano],” Nicolson said.

“There’s huge, great fights to be made in the featherweight division without her. Raven Chapman, Tiara Brown. I want the smoke, let’s go.”

In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Serrano said “I don’t do callouts”. The comments amused Nicholson, who admitted she doesn’t expect Serrano to ever face her.

“I found it quite funny,” Nicolson told iFL TV. “I don’t even think she said it’s not for her. And she doesn’t accept callouts, she just completely dismissed the question altogether. It’s like she can’t even say my name. It’s quite funny. You kind of have to laugh at it a little bit.

“I can beat her and I do believe I’m the best featherweight on the planet. And that’s not being disrespectful. That’s me wanting to prove that I’m the best. I am bored of talking about her. I’ll be honest. I do not think the fight happens ever!”