Team USA Olympic Boxing Results from Paris – Day 3

Joshua Edwards’ (Houston, Texas) and Jajaira Gonzalez’s (Glendora, Calif.) 2024 Paris Olympic Games journeys concluded as both boxers experienced setbacks on Monday, July 29.

Joshua Edwards made his Olympic debut early Monday morning but unfortunately fell short to Italy’s Diego Lenzi in a tightly contested bout. Edwards went down 4-1 after the first round and bounced back by winning the second and third rounds, 3-2. However, his comeback wasn’t enough as he lost by points in a 3-1 split decision.

Gonzalez followed Edwards later in the afternoon against Brazil’s Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira. Gonzalez contested throughout the match and did not bow out quietly, but ultimately fell to the Brazilian via unanimous decision.

Roscoe Hill will return to the ring for Team USA on Tuesday, July 29, for his second tournament appearance. After a unanimous decision in his Paris 2024 Olympic Games debut, he will take on France’s Billal Bennama, beginning at 5 a.m. ET.

Team USA will also see Alyssa Mendoza make her Olympic debut on Tuesday, July 29, at approximately 11:38 a.m. ET. Mendoza, Team USA’s youngest current boxing competitor at 20 years old, will square off against Tajikistan’s Mijgona Samadova.

Team USA is coached by USA Boxing Head Coach Billy Walsh (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with National Resident Coach Timothy Nolan (Rochester, N.Y.), as well as National Development Coach Chad Wigle (Colorado Springs, Colo.), along with assistant coaches Adonis Frazier (Minneapolis, Minn.) and Christine Lopez (Rowlett, Texas).

Monday, July 29 Results:

+92 kg: Diego Lenzi/ITA dec. over Joshua Edwards, Houston, Texas/USA, 3-1

60 kg: Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira/BRA dec. over Jajaira Gonzalez, Glendora, Calif./USA, 5-0

Tuesday, July 30 Schedule:

5:00 AM ET

51 kg: Roscoe Hill, Oxon Hill, Md./USA vs. Billal Bennama/FRA

11:38 AM ET

57 kg: Alyssa Mendoza, Caldwell, Idaho/USA vs. Mijgona Samadova/TJK