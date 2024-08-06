Kaipo Gallegos: A Rising Star in the Super Featherweight Division

Boxlab Promotions and Shuan Boxing is happy with the development of their rising star, undefeated super featherweight Kaipo Gallegos (6-0-1, 5 KOs), who continues to showcase his development into a well-rounded fighter. Gallegos, who delivered a sensational performance in his last bout, a 6-round lightweight contest against Armando Frausto (10-5-1, 5 KOs) at the Caribe Royal Hotel in Orlando on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 7 card. The Las Vegas native secured a 4th round TKO, impressively breaking down Frausto with a relentless barrage of body shots.

“I felt like I gained a lot of growth and experience in my last fight,” said Gallegos, who has been in heated sparring sessions with the likes of Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, and Keyshawn Davis. “Breaking him down with body shots was part of our game plan, and executing it successfully showed me how much I’ve improved. This win is a testament to the hard work we’ve been putting in the gym and the knowledge gained from the best fighters in the world. I will continue to work hard and learn from the greats around me.”

Amaury Piedra, President of Boxlab Promotions, expressed his confidence in Gallegos’ future, stating, “Kaipo Gallegos is undoubtedly one of the top prospects in the super featherweight division. He showed an incredible skill set in his last bout. His skill and ability to adapt in the ring make him a formidable opponent for anyone. We’re excited to watch him grow into a world class fighter and our plan is to keep him busy.”

Looking ahead, Gallegos is focused on staying active and continuing his journey toward becoming a complete fighter. “My goal for the rest of the year is to stay busy and keep improving. I’m grateful to Boxlab Promotions and Shuan Boxing for keeping me active, which is essential for my development. Each fight is a step closer to reaching my full potential, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”