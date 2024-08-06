SOCA Fights & Fight Club OC Shows Now at Forefront of Concussion Research

SOCA Fights and its award winning Fight Club OC shows are honored to announce that they have been chosen to partner with NanoSomiX in a first of its kind brain concussion study. NanoSomiX Inc. a leader in brain derived exosomes/extra cellular vesicles (BDE), is pleased to announce the initiation of a series of pioneering clinical studies for the assessment of changes in blood BDE in asymptomatic (symptom-free) and symptomatic brain concussion, and to conduct this ground-breaking research with pro boxers and pro mixed martial arts fighters on Fight Club OC shows in 2024.

Concussion can be diagnosed by symptoms at the time of incidence and usually resolves in a few days. However, a clinically symptom-free condition may not always indicate no effect on the brain. The consequences of repetitive symptom-free head impact, it is often overlooked because of a lack of obvious symptoms at the time of occurrence. The NanoSomiX study is uniquely focused on the changes in BDE in the blood in athletesbefore and after participation in boxing and MMA events.BDE are small vesicles released from brain cells that carry biomolecules from the brain mother cells. Thus, the analysis of blood BDE can be considered as a liquid biopsy of the brain. The NanoSomiX BDE biomarkers used in the assay are associated with immediate damage as well as the chronic recovery phases post-concussion and head trauma.

NanoSomiX Inc. is now enrolling athletes in a series of clinical studies in boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) in collaboration with SOCA Fights and its Fight Club OC shows. In this unique study, blood samples will be collected before and after each bout for several weeks. NanoSomiX will monitor the changes of critical BDE biomarkers before andfor several weeks after the bout when any symptomsthat may have occurred are resolved.

This study is being conducted with approval of the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).Dr. Vernon B. Williams, Director of the Center for Sports Neurology & Pain Medicine at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute and Vice Chair of CSAC states “The opportunity to explore innovative ways to improve the health and safety of participants in combat sports is in line with the mission of the California State Athletic Commission. It also represents the potential for impact beyond combat sports to all endeavors that involve the risk of traumatic brain injury.”

SOCA Fights CEO Roy Englebrecht is thrilled to begin a new business and medical research relationship with NanoSomiX. “When I was approached by NanoSomiX and explained what they were wanting to do regarding the connection between brain injuries and blood, and what it could mean for the future safety of combative sports athletes, I was completely onboard. Our June 20th show was the first show involving participating fighters and their blood, and we will do it again August 29th.”

John Osth, CEO of NanoSomiX states that “The NanoSomiX BDE technology used in this study is critical to understanding and improving brain health and safety in the broad field of neurologic injury and disease. With the increasing focus on neurology and brain health, we see NanoSomiX as entering and leading this vast market opportunity with our proprietary BDE technology”.

Sports-related concussions remain a critical concern for athletes, families, coaches, and medical professionals due to their potential long-term health implications. NSX anticipates that the study data generated here will help in developing a standardized approachand testing to support physiciansin making objective return-to-play decisions for athletes in contact sports.