Weights for Tuesday Night’s Boxing; Ermes Orta 144.2 – Ryan Venable 142

Weights for Tuesday Night’s (TONIGHT) Country Box 19 show at The Troubadour Nashville.

Ermes Orta 144.2 – Ryan Venable 142

Fernando Cuza 232.8 – Robinson Perez 243.6

DeSean Dixon 145.4 – Keith Foreman 147.2

Peter Latorre 146 – Dustin Garrett 148

Margaret Whitmore 129.4 – Shaniqua Frazier 129

Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions

Venue: Troubadour Nashville

1st Bell 7PM CT (8 PM ET)

TV: USA Today Network, and USA Today Sports Network; Trillerr.TV (Marc Abrams and Albert Haynesworth on the Call)

Jimmy Adams Promotions & Country Box “Where Music Meets Boxing” is proud to announce that we have now signed a deal with USA Today. USA Today Network can be seen there on any of their viewers, please click the link https://www.gannett.com/channels/ and find the right fit for you to view Country Box March 5 at the Troubadour. Get your tickets at countrybox247.com

Plus Countrybox247.com. ITUBE247.com and Triller.TV