Fact Sheet; Punch-Out at Polar Park 2

WHAT: “Punch-Out at Polar Park 2” Professional Boxing Event
WHO: The Lineup
MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC U.S. SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)
Josniel “TG” Castro (12-1. 8 KOs), Boca Raton, FL
vs
Jerry Bradford (9-2, 5 KOs), Tarzana, CA
CO-FEATURE – FEMALE JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (8)
Maureen “The Real Million Dollar Baby” Shea (30-2-1, 13 KOs), Delray Beach, FL
vs.
Beata Dudek (4-2, 4 KOs), Miskoic, Hungary
WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
Justin Laporte (Pro Debut), Millbury, MA
vs.
Tymar Miles (0-2), Poughkeepsie, NY
JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)
Keno Luna (2-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA
vs.
Izaiah Vargas (1-10, 1 KO), Seattle, WA
HEAVYWEIGHTS (6)
Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (8-0, 7 KOs), Scituate, MA
vs.
Jose “Olympico” Humberto Corral (20-33, 12 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico
JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)
Jhon “D-Wave” Devers Rodriguez (pro debut), Worcester, MA
vs.
Igor Santos (0-2), Woburn, MA
WELTERWEIGHTS (4)
“Grafton Hill’s Favorite Son” Dan Docimo (Pro Debut), Worcester, MA
vs.
Tracey Coppedge (0-3), Wilson, NC
HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)
Joe Powers (1-2, 1 KO), Groton, CT
vs.
Aquilla Prote (0-8), Boston, MA
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)
Austin Cassese (Pro Debut), Shrub Oak, NY
vs.
Erick Matheus Alves (0-4), Boston, MA
(Card Subject to Change)
_____________________________________________________________________
WHEN: Friday, August 9, 2023 (Aug. 10 rain date)
WHERE: Polar Park, Worcester, MA
PROMOTER: Shearns Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Kendrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing
RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena
TICKETS: $205.00 (Field Level VIP) – located around home plate on the field level, access to an exclusive field level bar); $125.00 (VIP DCU Club) – located on the third floor, access to an exclusive indoor area with a bar); $105.00 (VIP Ticket) – located in the first four rows of section 6-11 – seats are padded and wider than the average seat; $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5-11 with a great view of the ring; $55.00 (Reserved) – located down the first and third base lines; $165.00 (Family Four Pack) – four reserved tickets (call 508.500.8888).
$205.00 (Field VIP – rows 1-4, all padded seats), $155.00 (VIP), $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5 and beyond, not padded seats) and $45.00 (Reserved), and available for purchase at Polar Park’s box office (508.500.8888), and online at www.polarpark.com/boxing
OTHER: Doors open at 5 p.m. ET with the first bout starting at 6 p.m. ET
LIVE STREAM: www.bxngtv.com
OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: Thursday, August 3, starting at 3 p.m. ET (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC) at 1885 Green St., Worcester, MA