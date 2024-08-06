Fact Sheet; Punch-Out at Polar Park 2

WHAT: “Punch-Out at Polar Park 2” Professional Boxing Event

WHO: The Lineup

MAIN EVENT – VACANT WBC U.S. SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (8)

Josniel “TG” Castro (12-1. 8 KOs), Boca Raton, FL

vs

Jerry Bradford (9-2, 5 KOs), Tarzana, CA

CO-FEATURE – FEMALE JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (8)

Maureen “The Real Million Dollar Baby” Shea (30-2-1, 13 KOs), Delray Beach, FL

vs.

Beata Dudek (4-2, 4 KOs), Miskoic, Hungary

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Justin Laporte (Pro Debut), Millbury, MA

vs.

Tymar Miles (0-2), Poughkeepsie, NY

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Keno Luna (2-0, 2 KOs), Worcester, MA

vs.

Izaiah Vargas (1-10, 1 KO), Seattle, WA

HEAVYWEIGHTS (6)

Kevin “Big Gulp” Nagle (8-0, 7 KOs), Scituate, MA

vs.

Jose “Olympico” Humberto Corral (20-33, 12 KOs), Aqua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Jhon “D-Wave” Devers Rodriguez (pro debut), Worcester, MA

vs.

Igor Santos (0-2), Woburn, MA

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

“Grafton Hill’s Favorite Son” Dan Docimo (Pro Debut), Worcester, MA

vs.

Tracey Coppedge (0-3), Wilson, NC

HEAVYWEIGHTS (4)

Joe Powers (1-2, 1 KO), Groton, CT

vs.

Aquilla Prote (0-8), Boston, MA

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Austin Cassese (Pro Debut), Shrub Oak, NY

vs.

Erick Matheus Alves (0-4), Boston, MA

(Card Subject to Change)

_____________________________________________________________________

WHEN: Friday, August 9, 2023 (Aug. 10 rain date)

WHERE: Polar Park, Worcester, MA

PROMOTER: Shearns Boxing Promotions in conjunction with Kendrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing

RING ANNOUNCER: John Vena

TICKETS: $205.00 (Field Level VIP) – located around home plate on the field level, access to an exclusive field level bar); $125.00 (VIP DCU Club) – located on the third floor, access to an exclusive indoor area with a bar); $105.00 (VIP Ticket) – located in the first four rows of section 6-11 – seats are padded and wider than the average seat; $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5-11 with a great view of the ring; $55.00 (Reserved) – located down the first and third base lines; $165.00 (Family Four Pack) – four reserved tickets (call 508.500.8888).

$205.00 (Field VIP – rows 1-4, all padded seats), $155.00 (VIP), $75.00 (Home Plate Reserved – rows 5 and beyond, not padded seats) and $45.00 (Reserved), and available for purchase at Polar Park’s box office (508.500.8888), and online at www.polarpark.com/boxing

OTHER: Doors open at 5 p.m. ET with the first bout starting at 6 p.m. ET

LIVE STREAM: www.bxngtv.com

OFFICIAL WEIGH IN: Thursday, August 3, starting at 3 p.m. ET (OPEN TO THE PUBLIC) at 1885 Green St., Worcester, MA