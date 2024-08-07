Canelo Alvarez talks up Edgar Berlanga Jr bout, says it is “a good fight for the people”

Mexican star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 61-2-2 (39) has defended his decision to face Edgar Berlanga Jr 22-0 (17) next at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14.

The 34-year-old Alvarez will defend his Ring Magazine, WBC, WBA and WBO titles against Puerto Rican Berlanga, 27, who is the WBA’s number one contender.

“This fight is a good fight for the people,” said Alvarez. “Mexico versus Puerto Rico is always a good fight. It’s a good fight for the people.

“I never overlook my opponents. I know Edgar Berlanga. He’s shown he’s strong. But at the end of the day he has a big challenge in front of him. It’s gonna be a great fight; he’s gonna show something different and the people is gonna enjoy this fight.

“I don’t expect anything else. He’s going to bring everything, and me too. I’m gonna enjoy it a lot.

“It means a lot because [the rival is] history. It’s history. We have great fights – Mexico versus Puerto Rico – and I think this is going to be another one.

“That’s why we have this fight, right? I’m going to put my best as always.

“It’s gonna be a really good night for boxing. I guarantee that.”

Facing Alvarez is a career-changing opportunity for most boxers. Berlanga is no different.

“There’s a lot of doubt out there, and a lot of hate,” said Berlanga. “But I’ve been facing adversity. I’ve been facing hate all my life.

“This is my opportunity to become a great champion, but also be legendary in the sport of boxing. It’s going to be something amazing. Puerto Rico versus Mexico, that’s the biggest rivalry in boxing.”

Berlanga created a stir in the boxing world by winning his first 16 professional bouts by first-round knockout. But those early finishes dried up three years ago when he was forced to go the distance for the first time in his career against Demond Nicholson in April 2021.

Four more decision wins followed, with critics openly pondering if his knockout power was a mirage. Last February, he stopped previously undefeated Irishman Padraig McCrory in six.

“I’ve always been overlooked,” said Berlanga. “Even if I had a world title, I would be overlooked. When I first turned pro, no promoter wanted to sign me and I had to go there, dig my feet deep in the ground and work and knock people out. And I started knocking people out in the first round and that’s when people started wanting to sign me.

“A lot of people are talking shit, saying I’m fighting cab drivers, now I’m fighting a legend, they say I’m going to get knocked the fuck out, you never win. So I just put my head down, keep working, stay humble and just turn up.”