Bakhram Murtazaliev ordered to defend his IBF 154lb belt against Tim Tszyu

Tim Tszyu 24-1 (17) will get the chance to become a two-time world titleholder when he challenges IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev 22-0 (16).

The 29-year-old Australian lost his WBO 154-pound belt to six-foot-six American southpaw Sebastian Fundora 21-1-1 (13) by split decision in March after suffering a nasty cut to his scalp from an errant elbow early in the contest that bled into his eyes for much of the fight.

Last month, Tszyu’s planned world title eliminator against Erickson Lubin 26-2 (18) was scrapped after the American lefty baulked at travelling to Australia to fight.

The IBF has now ordered Russia’s Murtazaliev, 31, to face Tszyu next.

“I’m blessed to be in this position again and fighting for another world title. It’s amazing. It’s time to become a two-time world champ,” Tszyu said to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“[Murtazaliev’s] a world champion for a reason and in this level you’ve just got to take them all out one by one. And they all will fall, so I’m looking forward to this challenge wherever it is. It’s been a long time coming.”

Murtazaliev claimed the vacant IBF title back in April when he travelled to Germany to stop Jack Culcay 33-5 (14) in the penultimate round. He was up on two of the three judges’ scorecards at the time.

There have been talks of a potential matchup between Murtazaliev and Tszyu going back to when they were both contenders looking to find a path to world championship glory.

“The first time me and Bakhram were discussed was before the Tony Harrison fight, straight after the [Jermell] Charlo withdrawal, so I knew I about him a long time ago,” Tszyu said.

“I’ve had my eyes on him and it’s good that he’s got the title now and been mandated so he can’t be hiding any more.

“Being a shot caller again and controlling the narrative, that’s what you get with being a world champion. It’s my second opportunity to get back to where I belong and to control the narrative and to choose my shots.”

It seems likely that Tszyu will have to travel back to the United States to face Murtazaliev, who boxes out of Oxnard, California.

Tszyu has boxed just twice in the United States, including his ill-fated bout against Fundora in Las Vegas. Murtazaliev has boxed almost two-thirds of his bouts Stateside.

Tszyu says he doesn’t care where the bout takes place.

“Of course I’d love the world title to be in Australia and to be fighting in front of home fans but look it doesn’t bother me, I’ll fight anywhere,” he said.

“Good things comes to those who wait and my victory is their victory so buckle up and enjoy the ride because the next few years and next couple of months is quite exciting not just for me but for the whole of Australia.

“I’m blessed and lucky enough to share it with everyone around me.”