Jude Grant locked in for Thunderdome 47 Aug 23

On August 23, DragonFire Promotions hits the Metro City nightclub once again for Thunderdome 47, headlined by two WBC title fights.

Before the main fights, Undefeated prospect Jude Grant takes the stage for the second time this year when he faces Indonesia’s Benny Tamaela.

When speaking to the Perth fighter, Grant said that he was ready to go for his first international opponent.

“I’m very confident,” Grant said. “I’ve been training hard, sparring some of the best fighters in the state. I feel more than prepared.”

In his last fight Grant disposed of Mitchell Arnold in a very lopsided fight, winning every round on the judges’ scorecard in his decision victory.

The win contested in the Super Middleweight division, earned Grant his third state title, having already collected belts at Middleweight and Super Welterweight.

When asked about his exploration of different weight divisions, Grant said the main reason behind his decision making was to stay active.

“I definitely prefer to be at middle weight or a super welterweight.” Grant revealed

“At this stage of my career, I just want to stay active and fight whoever gets put in front of me and that’s what I’ve been prepared to do so far.

“I got Mitch (Arnold) on one day’s notice because my other opponent pulled out.

“It was a bit of a change -up, but I feel confident that I can beat anyone on any night and I was prepared to demonstrate that.”

Grant’s upcoming fight against Benny Tamaela will be his first opponent that resides outside Australia.

Grant however, takes inspiration from his teammate Jordan LaRuccia who defeated his international opponent Wellem Reyek with ease back in February.

“I believe he’ll bring grit, so it’ll be a real test” Grant said. “I feel like I have the skill to beat anyone, and that’s what I want to demonstrate.”

Although he isn’t overlooking his upcoming opponent, the Aussie has detailed his plans going into the next year.

At his young age activity is a key factor whilst on the path to bigger and better things in the sport.

“It’s a big goal for me to fight the best over East” Grant told. I want to stay as active as I can.

“I want to fight at least once more this year, maybe even twice, depending on if we can get opponents in.

“Hopefully I can fight for an Aussie title in 2025.”

Jude is yet another example of the talent in West Australian Boxing and the future most definitely looks bright.

Jude Grant fights Benny Tamaela at the Metro City Night Club on August 23rd