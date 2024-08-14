Stanford University Senior Dante Kirkman Balances Professional Boxing Career and Academia

Undefeated 22-year-old welterweight prospect Dante Kirkman (1-0), a native of Palo Alto, CA, has made an impressive entrance into the professional boxing world while balancing an academic career at one of the world’s most prestigious universities. Kirkman, who made his professional debut in May of this year, is currently a senior at Stanford University.

Kirkman stands out as the only professional boxer in Stanford’s history, a unique distinction that reflects his dedication to both his education and his passion for the sweet science. Trained by former world title challenger Eddie Croft at the renowned B Street Gym in San Mateo, CA, Kirkman has been honing his skills in the ring since the age of 10. His journey as a boxer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of growth and learning, culminating in his qualification for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2023, where he was a semi-finalist.

In addition to his studies and training, Kirkman has gained invaluable experience through internships with Mayweather Promotions and USA Boxing. These opportunities have further fueled his passion for boxing and deepened his understanding of the sport from both a business and athletic perspective.

“I’ve always enjoyed the challenges that boxing presents,” said Kirkman, who is a promotional free agent. “Balancing my academic life with my career as a prizefighter is tough, but it’s incredibly rewarding. People ask me why I box professionally being that I’ll be a Stanford grad soon, and I just simply say, I love the sweet science, it’s my passion. I’m excited to continue growing in both arenas and to see where this journey takes me.”

As Kirkman approaches the completion of his education at Stanford, he remains focused on his dual goals…excelling in the ring and earning his degree. With his debut victory already under his belt, Kirkman is eager to continue his rise in the welterweight division, all while representing the Stanford community as a scholar-athlete.

His next fight is scheduled for August 31, 2024, at the Marriott on Broadway, in Oakland, CA, an event promoted by Uppercut Boxing Promotions, in association with Lion’s Den Promotions and Devin Haney Promotions. Kirkman, who has a large Bay Area following, advises, “My team is finalizing the details, and I can’t wait to get back in the ring.”