Complete Lineup Revealed for MF & DAZN: X Series 18 – Stake Pro Tournament

Two more title fights, a last man standing pro tournament and four other contests have today been added to Misfits Boxing and DAZN’s return to Newcastle next month.

Hot on the heels of the massive X Series 17 extravaganza in Dublin at the end of this month, the MF & DAZN: X Series 18 – Stake Pro Tournament Card lands in the North East on September 14 at the Vertu Motors Arena.

The main event between MFB Middleweight champion Elle Brooke and Jenny Savage was confirmed live on DAZN during X Series 16 in Miami, but today we can announce further additions to a card that packs a serious punch.

The inaugural Pro Stake Tournament will pit four pro light heavyweight fighters in a one-night elimination shootout.

Idris Virgo takes on Fes Batista in the first semi-final before Chris Avila and Benson Henderson meet in the second.

The winners of each semi-final will meet later in the night in a battle to crown the first ever winner of the Stake Pro Tournament.

Misfits Boxing and DAZN can also confirm the return of MFB Female Cruiserweight champion Jully Pocca, who puts her belt on the line against former bare knuckle star Crystal Pittman.

And the MFB Female Lightweight championship will be on the line when Nikki Hru locks horns with Carla Jade.

There is also MFB Lightweight Tournament action in Newcastle, as LilCraCra, fresh from defeating Ace Musa in Miami, faces Joey Knight in a semi-final clash.

It will be Newcastle United vs Stoke City in the ring as online football rivals Lewis Bowden and George ‘Stokey’ fight it out for social media bragging rights.

Ashley Rak-Su is back in the X Series ring, and he tackles Tristan Hamm in a fascinating battle of cruiserweight contenders, while the night begins with Big Tobz and Kelz locking horns at heavyweight.

Mams Taylor, Co-President of Misfits Boxing, said: “The Stake Pro Tournament Card is an absolute monster, with four title fights in one night!

“Fans will get to watch not one, not two but three female title fights as well as the first ever Stake Pro Tournament, featuring four light heavyweights fighting it out to be the last man standing and crowned the first ever pro champion in Misfits Boxing.

“Elle Brooke takes on another huge challenge in the main event, the brilliant Jully Pocca is back, and if that wasn’t enough, there’s Lightweight Tournament action, Rak-Su vs Hamm and so much more!”

Kalle Sauerland, Co-President of Misfits Boxing, said: “Pound-for-pound the Stake Pro Tournament Card will be up there with the best X Series events ever!

“Elle Brooke will show, yet again, how fearless she is in the massive main event against Jenny Savage, which headlines an undercard that is over-flowing with huge match-ups.

“We’re bringing you two more female title showdowns plus it’s all about the last man standing in the first ever Stake Pro Tournament, featuring four big-hitting light heavyweights.

“We’ll discover a finalist in the Lightweight Tournament, there’s online football beefs to settle, plus cruiserweight and heavyweight action.

“This is going to be an epic night.”