The Final Showdown: Mayweather vs. Gotti III

The stage is set, and the anticipation is electric as the countdown begins for the highly anticipated rematch between the undefeated Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and the relentless John Gotti III. With only three days remaining before these titans collide, both fighters, along with their teams, addressed the media in a respectful, yet revealing Official Fight Week Press Conference in Mexico City.

Standing alongside Mayweather was Richard Schaefer of Mayweather Promotions, while John Gotti Jr., father and manager of John Gotti III, flanked his son as they traded verbal jabs and laid out their strategies for victory. This rematch, set for Saturday, August 24, at the iconic Arena Ciudad de México, promises to be more than just a fight—it’s a battle for legacy.

Adding to the excitement, Mexico City’s own pride, WBC Super Bantamweight Silver Champion Alan David Picasso (28-0-1, 16 KOs), shared the stage with his formidable opponent, Azat “Crazy A” Hovhanisyan (21-4, 17 KOs), to discuss their upcoming 12-round war, further solidifying the event as a can’t-miss spectacle.

The action doesn’t stop there. The co-main event features a clash of titans as former WBC Welterweight Champion “Vicious” Victor Ortiz steps back into the ring to face Argentina’s No. 5-ranked Rodrigo Damián Coria in a highly anticipated 8-round exhibition. Plus, the undefeated rising star Curmel Traymayne Moton (4-0, 3 KOs) returns to the ring, looking to extend his perfect record against Mexico’s own Victor Vazquez (5-2-1) in a thrilling lightweight matchup.

This Saturday, August 24, the Arena Ciudad de México will be the epicenter of boxing as legends, champions, and future stars come together for a night that will be remembered for years to come. Be there live and in person or watch the action live on DAZN.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. QUOTES:

“I’m back in Mexico again. I spoke about this the other day. The country of Mexico. The boxing pedigree in the whole country. Since I was a little kid, it has been truly unbelievable. So many legendary champions. So many legendary fighters.”

“The WBC is by far the best boxing organization in the sport of boxing. My prayers go out to Mauricio [Sulaimán], his family, and his mother. I’m happy to be here and have the opportunity to display my talent and put on a show.”

“We chose a great guy to run Mayweather Promotions in Richard Schaefer. We couldn’t have chosen a better guy. He is a very smart businessman, and we’re here to put on a show. That’s what it’s all about. To entertain the people from all around the world, from all walks of life.”

“A young fighter making his pro debut on the undercard is Sekaye Maurice Terry. A young kid, he’s like a nephew. He’s helped me prepare for a lot of fights. He’s got a hell of a trainer with him as well.”

“I want to say thank you to my team and the Gottis. Let’s go out there and put on a show. One thing about me is that I’ve heard it all. I’ve been around the world and competed against the best. When you talk about the Olympics, I’ve competed against the best. Whether it was the world champion in the Olympics or professionally. The pedigree of Mexico boxing is truly unbelievable. You talk about the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez; my uncle Roger Mayweather fought him twice. He came up short, but he fought him twice. It is always about competing and going up against the best. So, Saturday it is what it is. I’ve already faced the best.”

RICHARD SCHAEFER QUOTES:

“It is a real pleasure for me, the entire Money Team and Mayweather Promotions to be here in Mexico. This weekend, the eyes of the world will be on Mexico. Not just the boxing fans and sports fans, but all the fans. That’s what Floyd “Money” Mayweather brings to the table. He transcends the sport. I remember the last time I was here in Mexico with Floyd [Mayweather]. It was 2013, and we were promoting a big fight. A fight that broke records. It was Mayweather vs. Canelo. We had tens of thousands of fans lining the street. As I was sitting up there with Floyd on the dais, he said to me,’Look at this. One day, I want to fight here. It is my dream to fight in Mexico.’ But it was not only a dream to Floyd but also to many boxing fans here who look up to him.”

“I ask parents to bring their children to come watch the greatest fighter that ever lived to perform here once and only once in Mexico City.”

“This is a festival of boxing. 12 fights and music. Some of the best young fighters in the world are here with Floyd Mayweather, and they will be performing live. The main event between Mayweather and Gotti is a real fight. I’ve had the chance to spend some time with the Gottis; he [John Gotti III] means business. He’s here to fight. He’s talking about knocking out Floyd Mayweather while 50 and more before him have tried, and no one has been successful, so I am very doubtful that will happen.”

“You look at him [John Gotti III], he’s big, he’s strong. Here in Mexico, I know you all love bullfights here. Gotti reminds me of a big, strong bull. Doesn’t Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather’s elegance in the ring remind you of a matador? It will be matador vs. a bull, and we all know who wins.”

JOHN GOTTI III QUOTES:

“First and foremost, thank you for everybody that made this happen. Listen, all the preparation is done, we did all the work. I’m ready to fight, I’m excited to be here. I’m blessed to be here. Like my father had stated, from the minute we landed we’ve been embraced with open arms every we’ve been, restaurants, in the streets. All the hardcore and hardworking Mexicans. They’ve pledged their loyalty, everywhere we’ve been, to the Gotti’s, Team Gotti. That excites me.”

“This is the best shape I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have no weight to lose here, and I had a bit of a weight cut in Florida, but I’m on weight already and I’m excited.”

“I’m excited to be here. This is a once in a lifetime trip. As my father said, Floyd honored his word and gave me the rematch. He didn’t have to. He could have moved on and did his thing and I appreciate that. We’re gonna put on a good show. We’re gonna fight. It’s gonna be exciting.”

“It’s night and day from 14 months ago. I’ve evolved a lot as a fighter, both mentally and physically. You can only learn and get better from an experience like the fight we had in Florida. That was my first time on a stage that big against Floyd. It’s a lot to take in for someone like me, a young fighter who has never been on that platform before. So maybe sometimes your nerves may get the best of you, but the thing is, we’ve been there, I’ve seen it. I know what to expect. I’ve felt Floyd’s punches, I’ve seen him move. He’s still got it at 47-years-old and mentally, for a year, I’ve been preparing for that style. We have to get in the trenches here and fight. There is no other way. If he has to get knocked out; If I have to get knocked out, so be it. It has to happen. Whatever is gonna happen is gonna happen.”

“Every proud Mexican fighter always shows up to fight and they’re willing to die in that ring. That’s something to admire and respect. As my father said, if I can bring half of that spirit on Saturday, we’ll be in good shape. We’ll fight a good fight and we’ll put on a good show.”

JOHN GOTTI JR. QUOTES:

“First off, I’d like to thank Jose Alba and his team for making this happen. They did a magnificent job. I want to thank Floyd Mayweather and his team as well for honoring his word and giving John the rematch. And I want to thank the Mexican people.”

“The turnout that we received when we landed last Wednesday touched my heart. To watch them embrace my son, who deserves that embrace. He deserves it. This kid is a competitor in every sense of the word. He’s a good son. He’s a good brother, he’s a good friend. He deserves it. It meant a lot to me.”

“But after what Mr. Richard Schaeffer had said, what else is there to say? John, say you’re sorry and let’s go home.”

“Listen, if yous know anything about the Gotti family, you know we’re fighting SOBs. That’s what we are. We fight. We fight the government; we fight anybody who wants to fight us. That’s who we are, we fight. We have a fighting spirit within us. We defend each other, we stand up for what we believe is right and we love to a fault. That’s what we do, we love to a fault. I can promise you that John is going to show up and fight his heart out, like he only knows how to do. He will fight with respect, because he respects Floyd, but he will fight like a lion.”

“I only hope that Julio Cesar Chavez is at this fight. (When confirmed that he will be) You just made my day because when you talk about those greats in the game… Floyd is certainly, he preserved his place in that elite unit… However, my dad and I, we bonded as men, and we derived so much pleasure sitting in the social club watching Julio Cesar Chavez. Back then, when Julio Cesar Chavez was starting out, he was fighting on ABC Sports. There was no Pay-Per-View. The fights were on at 4 o’clock in the afternoon on Channel 7. My father used to make us all gather, we all had to be in the club… 50, 60, 70 guys and watch him fight. So, if my son can show up and carry half of that spirit then I’d be honored because the spirit that the Mexican fighters project and bring forward… There is nowhere else in the world like here, believe me.”

DAVID ALAN PICASSO QUOTES:

“Good morning, everyone. Thank you so much for being here today. Floyd, I really appreciate the opportunity to be here and to be part of this lineup. Without a doubt, we’re going to have a great fight on the 24th, and I know we’re going to excite the audience because it’s going to be a war in the ring.”

“This is the most important fight of my life so far. The next fight is always the most important one, and this Saturday, I’m going to make a statement. I’m going to show that I’m ready to take the absolute world championship belt and fight the best in the Super Bantamweight division. I want to establish myself as the best in the Super Bantamweight division and then move up in weight classes until, hopefully one day, I reach the Middleweight division or as far as my body allows. I know I’m very strong for this moment.”

AZAT HOVHANISYAN QUOTES

“I’m happy to be here in Mexico City, fighting on a Floyd Mayweather show. My opponent, Picasso, is a good fighter and we’re going to put on a great fight August 24.”