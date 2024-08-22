John ‘The Candyman’ Easter Returns to the Ring in Mexico

Undefeated middleweight power puncher, John “The Candyman” Easter (6-0, 6 KOs), signed with Floyd Mayweather’s TMT Promotions, is set to return to the ring this Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Arena Ciudad de México. Easter will face hard-hitting Gilberto Flores (25-23, 19 KOs) from Tulancingo, Hidalgo, Mexico, in a scheduled 6-round bout as part of the highly anticipated Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III event airing live on DAZN.

Known for his explosive power, Easter, who has knocked out every opponent he’s faced, will be making his 2024 debut after recently joining forces with renowned boxing coach Bob Santos. This marks Easter’s fifth fight in Mexico, and he’s eager to make a statement on such a high-profile stage.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the ring, especially on a card of this magnitude,” said Easter. “Fighting in Mexico has always been a special experience for me, as I made my pro debut there, and I’m ready to put on a show for the fans. The Candyman is back!”

Coach Bob Santos is equally excited about Easter’s return, believing his fighter is one of the most dangerous punchers in the middleweight division. “John has incredible power, and we’ve been working on refining his skills even further. He’s got a tremendous future, and I believe he’s on his way to becoming a major contender, and one of the biggest stars in the sport.”

As Easter prepares for his clash with Morales Duran, he expressed his gratitude to Floyd Mayweather for the opportunity. “I’m extremely thankful to Floyd and TMT Promotions for this chance. Fighting on a card like this is a dream come true, and I’m going to make the most of it.”

This Saturday, August 24, the Arena Ciudad de México will be the center of the boxing world as legends, champions, and rising stars converge for an unforgettable night of action. Don’t miss your chance to witness it live or catch all the excitement on DAZN.

For more information and updates on the Mayweather vs. Gotti III PPV, visit DAZN’s official website dazn.com. Tickets for the event are on sale now and available at the Super Boletos website and the CDMX Arena Box Office.