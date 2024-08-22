Showdown at the Shrine: San Antonio’s Rising Stars Clash in Electrifying Night of Boxing

Triple A Promotions is set to deliver an electrifying night of boxing at the Alzafar Shrine Auditorium in San Antonio, Texas, this Saturday, August 24, 2024. The highly anticipated event, which has already sold out, will be streamed live on ABC affiliate KSAT.com and KSAT+, allowing fans to experience the thrill from home. Doors open at 6:00 pm, with the first bell ringing at 7:30 pm.

Headlining the event is an exciting 6-round light flyweight clash between San Antonio’s own unbeaten prospect, 19-year-old David Cardenas (7-0, 5 KOs), who is popular with the San Antonio Spurs, and Jaime Guevara (2-2-1) from Laredo, TX. Cardenas, known for his knockout power, will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak in front of his hometown fans, with his good friend San Antonio Spurs power forward Keldon Johnson in attendance.

“It’s a great feeling to be fighting at home once again,” said Cardenas. “I’m ready to give my hometown fans a great show. Everyone can expect me to let my hands fly as my goal is always to get the knockout. My main goal is to build my name in San Antonio, and become the next big star from our city.”

In the co-main event, San Antonio’s undefeated super lightweight Isaac Bermea (4-0, 3 KOs) will put his perfect record on the line against fellow unbeaten foe Fabian Diaz (6-0, 3 KOs) from Edinburg, TX. This highly anticipated 4-round bout features two rising stars determined to showcase their skills and maintain their unblemished records. With both fighters boasting knockout power, fans can expect an explosive clash as Bermea and Diaz battle it out to see who will remain undefeated.

The card will also showcase, Gilroy, California’s 17-year-old star on the rise Robert Guerrero Jr. (2-0, 1 KO), the son or former 3-Time world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero, as he takes on Jesus Cortinas (0-0-1, 0 KOs), from San Antonio, TX, in a scheduled 4-round super featherweight bout.

“This is going to be a great night of boxing,” said promoter Rick Nunez. “Everyone in attendance and those watching on KSAT are going to see some action-packed fights, and some incredible knockouts. I’m very thankful for all the boxing fans in San Antonio, and the neighboring towns for making show a sold-out event. The show is loaded with rising stars looking to make a name for themselves. Boxing in San Antonio is thriving, and I want to keep the momentum going.”

Undercard Bouts:

Super Featherweights – 4 Rounds: Robert Guerrero Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) – Gilroy, CA vs. Jesus Cortinas (0-0-1, 0 KOs) – San Antonio, TX.

Lightweights – 6 Rounds: Javier Fernandez (15-0, 7 KOs) – San Antonio, TX vs. Juan Rodriguez (13-24-1, 7 KOs) – Front Royal, VA.

Middleweights – 6 Rounds: Corey Caad (7-6, 3 KOs) – San Antonio, TX vs. Christopher Arguello (2-16-1, 2 KOs) – Colorado Springs, CO.

Super Lightweights – 4 Rounds: Richard Medina (4-0-1, 1 KO) – Von-Ormy, TX vs. Luis Gerardo (1-3, 0 KOs) – Eagle Pass, TX.

Super Flyweights – 4 Rounds: Guillermo Gutierrez (10-1, 1 KO) – San Antonio, TX vs. Robert Ledesma (3-11-1, 2 KOs) – San Antonio, TX.

Super Featherweights – 4 Rounds: Aseel Martinez (2-0, 1 KO) – San Antonio, TX vs. Dean Fraire (Pro Debut) – San Antonio, TX

Super Lightweights – 4 Rounds: Juan Guajardo (2-0, 2 KOs) – San Antonio, TX vs. Jullio Phillip (Pro Debut) – Dallas, TX.

This night of boxing will showcase a blend of rising stars and seasoned veterans, promising nonstop action and unforgettable moments. With the sold-out venue and the live stream on KSAT.com, fans are in for a treat as Triple A Promotions continues to bring top-tier boxing to San Antonio. This event is sponsored by Gamez Law Firm, AAA Garcia Bail Bonds, JD Tax & Associates, and Texas Roofing.