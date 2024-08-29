The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend teams up with Hard Hitting Promotions

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend (ACBHOF) teams up with Hard Hitting Promotions (HHP) for a Fight Night extravaganza at Resorts Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in its acclaimed Superstar Theater, for a Live Championship Boxing event that will take place on Friday, September 27th, from 7:45pm – 12:00am. Headlining the show in the Main Event is: Branden Pizarro (19-1-1-10KO’s) of Philadelphia, PA vs. Wesley Ferrer (17-2-1 8KO’s) of Brooklyn, NY in a 10rd Jr. Welterweight title clash for the WBA/NABA Championship and the Co-Main pits: Julian Rodriguez (21-1-14KO’s) of Hoboken, NJ vs. Quashawn Toler (17-2-12KO’s) of Cincinnati, OH in a 8rd Welterweight clash and several more exciting fights to round out the card.

Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame 8th Annual Awards & Induction Weekend, a three-day multi-tiered event, is slated to be unparalleled and reflective of the rich boxing history in Atlantic City. The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend and Hard Hitting Promotions collaboration looks to celebrate the magnificent careers of legends in boxing as well as introduce new emerging stars throughout the induction weekend. The ACBHOF Awards & Induction Weekend commences at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on Friday September 27th with the Live SiriusXM Radio Broadcast of “At The Fights” with host Gerry Cooney and Randy Gordon from 3:00pm – 5:00pm main lobby – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, “Opening Bell” VIP Cocktail Reception in The Balcony Club from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, and Friday Night Fights Presented by: Hard Hitting Promotions in the Super Star Theater at Resorts Hotel & Casino Atlantic City from 7:45 pm – 12:00 am and Saturday September 28th, Fight Fan Experience & Boxing Exhibits at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City 11:00am – 2:00pm

The Highlight of the weekend is Saturday September 28th, red-carpet formal Awards & Induction Ceremony which takes place inside Sound Waves Theater at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in an award show atmosphere. Join us as we honor all who helped make Atlantic City a worldwide boxing Mecca. Attendees will enjoy the opportunity to mix and mingle with boxing royalty and special VIP guests. Pre VIP Cocktail Reception: 6:00pm – 7:30pm and Official Awards & Induction Program 8:00pm – 10:00pm and Post VIP Reception to follow immediately after the Awards Ceremony.

2024 INDUCTION CLASS:

FIGHTERS: James Buster Douglas, Sergio Martinez, Paul Williams, Gerry Cooney, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado and Eva Jones-Young CONTRIBUTORS: James “Buddy” Mcgirt, Bruce Blair, Sampson Lewkowicz, Eric Bottjer, Randy Gordon, Guy Gargan POSTHUMOUSLY: Howard Davis Jr., Jay Larkin, Eddie Cotton PIONEERS: Eric Seelig, George Godfrey, Joey Giardello

The fun continue on Sunday September 30th, with a “Boxing Comedy Brunch” presented by the Champ Shamrba Mitchell and hosted by former lightweight champion Nate Campbell from 11:00am – 2:00pm at Hard Rock–Backstage Café’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Cigar Sip & Mingle with Legends at Tennessee Ave. Tobacco Company 3:00pm – 7:00pm

A special thanks to our sponsors and supporters: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Boardwalk Resorts – Flagship Hotel, Mayor Marty Small Sr., City of Atlantic City, Bare Knuckle Fighting Champions, Hard Hitting Promotions, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, The Irish Pub-Atlantic City, D’Arcy Johnson Day-Lawyers, O.C.E.A.N Inc; Community Action Partnership & Atlantic City PAL, Sampson Boxing, Quail Hill Realty-Smithville, Holman Wealth Management, Tennessee Ave Tobacco Company, SiSi Hollywood, Sparbar Boxing LTD, Patrick Killian Arts, Guzman Gloves, Adams Boxing, WBC, IBF, Icons of Boxing Memorabilia and Fight Night Apparel